Anthony Volpe making it harder on Yankees to not have him on opening day roster

There hasn’t been much that Anthony Volpe hasn’t done so far in spring training. In nine Grapefruit League game appearances, for the Yankees, Volpe is batting .320 with two home runs, three doubles, six runs scored and three stolen bases.

And he’s been making it more difficult for the Yankees not to keep him with the team when they head back north for opening day later this month. His latest effort on Sunday was not making the decision any easier on the Yankees after he hit 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Coming into camp this spring, Volpe had been one of the Yankees’ top prospects to watch, but he wasn’t expected to make the roster. What has developed since is a battle at shortstop between two of the Bombers’ highly touted rookies.

The lifelong Yankee fan, who grew up idolizing Derek Jeter, has done everything the Yankees could have asked for this spring. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman even said so himself last week when he spoke with reporters.

Volpe is well aware of the ongoing discussion over the shortstop position and the outcry from fans wanting to see him on the opening day roster.

“I definitely appreciate it,” Volpe told the New York Post. “I think me and the rest of the guys in the system, we definitely feel the love at the games and appreciate everyone turning out and showing up. I think it makes a difference if you look at kind of how our minor league affiliates have fared the last couple of years.”

Volpe has his fair share of support among those in the organization and inside the clubhouse. Comments from Yankees captain Aaron Judge even seemed to suggest he was in favor of having the 21-year-old prospect in the lineup.

Judge had been asked last week about his thoughts on a 21-year-old player with limited Triple-A experience being in the big leagues. The question was asked as more of a hypothetical situation than about anyone specific.

“My thing has always been if you’re the best player, it shouldn’t matter your age,” Judge said. “You should be up helping the New York Yankees. If you’re 19 or if you’re 41, if you’re the best guy for the job, you should be playing.”

According to Newsday, Judge’s words resonated inside the organization.

Whether that plays into any sort of decision the Yankees ultimately make isn’t clear. Still, it doesn’t sound like Judge would mind having Volpe out there if that is what happens in the end.

The Yankees are 18 days away from opening day and a decision will have to be made at some point in the near future. Though that decision won’t be an easy one.