Antrel Rolle: New-look Giants building chemistry quickly

Antrel Rolle reacts in the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. (Nov. 17, 2013) Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s only May and the recently-concluded NFL draft is the fresh thing in people’s minds, but Giants safety Antrel Rolle said he’s seen an eagerness about his defense in the few weeks they’ve been training together that has him looking forward to the season.

Rolle, who spoke to amNewYork at the Promax Nutrition workout at the New York Sports Club across from Radio City Music Hall on Friday, ticked off the names of players who signed as free agents and voiced his optimism about this year’s prospects.

“Those guys want to win,” he said. “They’re eager … and more importantly, the chemistry that we developed so far in just the amount of two weeks, it’s insane.”

In an offseason with a flurry of personnel moves, Rolle noted the significance of re-signing linebacker Jon Beason, who joined the Giants early last season and played 12 games in New York.

“That was the biggest move this offseason, bringing him back,” Rolle said. “He came in and made an immediate impact on our team.”

Signing cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who played with Rolle in Arizona, was the high-profile acquisition of the offseason, and Rolle said there’s a lot of potential for the seven-year veteran who has had his ups and downs.

“I think he’s the most athletic cornerback I’ve ever seen play the game,” he said. “As far as his playmaking ability, the sky’s the limit for that guy. He’s freakish.”

On the other side of the ball, Rolle was pleased with the Giants’ first-round pick, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“It was awesome,” Rolle said. “We definitely took the best player available and more importantly we chose something that we need. With losing Hakeem Nicks, we can definitely use another playmaker to step up and make those plays.”