Argentina vs France 2022 World Cup Final top prop bets

Here we take a look at the top prop bets for Argentina vs France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final to be played on Sunday afternoon at Lusail in Qatar. For the full game preview, click here.

Argentina vs France World Cup Final top prop bets

Both teams to score (-105): These were two of the most affluent goal-scoring sides at the tournament this year. France (13) and Argentina (12) have combined for 25 goals at the 2022 World Cup and are flush with an abundance of attacking talent. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are tied for the Golden Boot race with five goals each in Qatar while Argentina’s Julian Alvarez and France’s Olivier Giroud are tied for second place behind them with four.

Both defenses did put the clamps down in their respective semifinals, but each side conceded five goals at the World Cup before their penultimate matches. France looked more likely to concede against Morocco, though, while Argentina yielded some chances to Croatia, but didn’t look nearly as stressed.

Lionel Messi (ARG) to record a goal or assist (-110): This will probably be one of the more popular and obvious bets to make — which is why we’ve put it on here regardless of how easy a choice it may be. Argentina continues to go as Messi goes, even with a better support system in 2022 compared to World Cups past.

Along with Messi’s five goals, he has three assists, meaning he’s had a direct hand in eight of Argentina’s 12 goals scored in Qatar. Those odds are too logical to pass up here when La Albiceleste will be looking toward their legend on the biggest stage.

Kylian Mbappe (FRA) to record 3 or more shots on target (+450): These odds are a bit longer, but it’s something to consider nonetheless — even if things get a big cagy and timid in the Final. That’s normally how the script goes despite the experience both these sides provide.

Three shots might seem like a larger number, which is why the line is at +450, but Mbappe has attempted three or more shots in four of his last five matches at the World Cup, including five against Poland in the Round of 16.

