Rangers holding Artemi Panarin out of lineup until trade

ELMONT, NY — New York Rangers star winger Artemi Panarin is being held out of the lineup, beginning with Wednesday night’s clash with the Islanders, until general manager Chris Drury can facilitate a trade.

The Rangers are at the starting point of an expected significant sale ahead of the NHL’s March 6 trade deadline, and they began on Monday night when they sent defenseman Carson Soucy to the Islanders for a third-round draft pick.

Panarin, who is a pending free agent, was told by Drury that the Rangers would not pursue a contract extension. The Blueshirts’ GM then proceeded to send out a letter to the fan base alerting them that a “re-tool” was nigh.

“It’s hard to say how I feel,” Panarin said on Jan. 17. “I’m still confused, but the GM decided to go in a different direction. I’m OK with that.”

The 34-year-old is one of the most coveted trade targets available this season. In 52 games, he’s producing at more than a point-per-game pace with 19 goals and 38 assists (57 points).

Interest will likely be significant, as many teams are monitoring the Rangers’ sell-job. Sixteen scouts were on hand at UBS Arena for Wednesday’s rivalry night clash between the New York clubs.

