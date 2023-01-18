2023 Australian Open: Wednesday schedule, best bets, parlay, how to watch, more

One day after Andy Murray knocked out 13th-seed Matteo Berrettini from the 2023 Australian Open in five sets, we had an even bigger shocker when Rafael Nadal lost in straight sets to 27-year-old American McKenzie McDonald. Nadal was battling through an injury, but McDonald capitalized for the biggest win of his career, opening up the field on the men’s side of the draw.

Elsewhere, 6th-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime survived a five-set scare, while Americans Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins, Sebastian Korda, and Frances Tiafoe all advanced to the second round.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS BET NOW

How to Watch the 2023 Australian Open

The Australian Open will be carried by ESPN and the Tennis Network in the United States. Due to the time difference, coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET or later each day and will continue until the early morning ET the following morning.

Date: Wednesday, January 18th

Wednesday, January 18th Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN2

Australian Open Schedule for Wednesday, January 18th

If you want the full schedule for Monday, you can check ESPN’s score updates or the match schedule on the Australian Open site.

What to Watch For:

Some of Tuesday’s top matches are:

4th-ranked female Caroline Garcia vs Leylah Fernandez

5th-ranked female Aryna Sabalenka vs American Shelby Rogers

2nd-ranked male Casper Ruud vs American Jenson Brooksby

30th-seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs American Tommy Paul

8th-ranked American Taylor Fritz vs Alexei Popyrin

Wednesday’s Australian Open Best Bets

JJ Wolf -3.5 games against Diego Schwartzman

Schwartzman may be the seeded player, but Wolf is a -190 favorite to win the match, which should tell you everything you need to know.

This is not the Diego Schwartzman of old. He is 10-8 on hard courts over the last two years and entered the Australian Open on an eight-match losing streak. He drew Oleksii Krutykh, a player who had never competed in a Grand Slam, in the first round and still needed four sets in a match that lasted nearly four hours where Schwartzman needed to save 14 break-points. J.J. Wolf has been serving well and has the power on these fast courts to dispose of Schwartzman here.

Where to bet: DraftKings (-120)

Aryna Sabalenka -4.5 games vs Shelby Rogers

Sabalenka was one of the potential picks to win the Australian Open and certainly a favorite to win her quarter, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her control this match against American Shelby Rogers, who beat qualifier Arianne Hartono 6-4, 6-3 to advance. Rogers has started the year 3-3 and played well in the first round, but she lacks the power to compete with Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is 5-0 to start the year and didn’t lose a service game in her first match. Her first serve is likely going to be too much for Rogers to handle and the recent run of form for Sabalenka makes me think this won’t be particularly close.

Where to bet: DraftKings (-130)

Ben Shelton WILL BEAT Nicolas Jarry

Young American Ben Shelton has burst onto the scene, winning the 2022 NCAA singles title and then shooting into the top 100 just months after turning pro. Shelton’s game is perfect for the hard courts with a big serve and a massive forehand, plus the stamina and athleticism to play the long matches. Jarry, on the other hand, is a clay court specialist. He does have some power, but I don’t think he can keep up with Shelton on this surface.

Where to bet: DraftKings ML (-125)

Novak Djokovic -9.5 games against Enzo Couacaud

Djokovic is the most talented player in the men’s draw and has now won 23 of his last 24 matches. His opponent, Enzo Couacaud is the 191st-ranked player in the world. Djokovic is also playing in front of a very loud and supportive crowd in Melbourne, so there is virtually no chance that Couacaud will keep this one close. Djokovic won his first-round match by 11 games, and I could easily see that happening again.

Where to bet: DraftKings (-165)

Australian Open Parlay

If you parlayed all four of these bets, it would look like this:

J.J. Wolf -3.5

Sabalenka -4.5 games

Shelton ML

Djokovic -9.5 games

Parlay odds: +817, which means that a $10 bet would net you $91.74

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

For more coverage of the 2023 Australian Open, visit amNY Sports