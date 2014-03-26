Barclays Center will host ACC tournament in 2017, 2018

Barclays Center officially announced yesterday that it will host the ACC Tournament in 2017 and 2018. “It’s exciting to bring …

Barclays Center officially announced yesterday that it will host the ACC Tournament in 2017 and 2018.

“It’s exciting to bring the elite ACC and its storied men’s basketball tournament history to Brooklyn,” Barclays Center CEO Brett Yormark said in a statement. The ACC tournament has been held in seven cities since it started in 1954.

“Barclays Center has quickly emerged as one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in the world and Brooklyn is a hot spot within the New York marketplace, which is an important part of our league’s new footprint,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in the statement.

The Atlantic 10 Tournament, which already was scheduled to be at Barclays Center in 2015 and ’16, will return in 2019 and run through 2021. The A-10 will need to find a new tournament venue for 2017 and ’18, however.

“We’re looking forward to extending our Atlantic 10 partnership starting in 2019 through 2021,” Yormark said. Brooklyn has hosted the A-10 Tournament for the last two years.