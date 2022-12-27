Barstool Ohio promo code: $100 bonus with launch New Year’s Day launch coming

The new Barstool Ohio promo code AMNYOH5050 unwraps a gift for prospective Ohio customers days after Christmas and heading into the new year.

Use the Barstool Ohio promo code AMNYOH5050 to unlock $100 in pre-registration bonuses. Each new Ohio bettor who signs up before January 1 will receive $50 in sportsbook bonus cash plus another $50 in mycash on launch day.

Barstool Sportsbook has joined the growing list of online sportsbooks opening for business in the Buckeye State. Eligible players who create a Barstool account before Sunday’s big launch will earn a sweet triple-digit bonus on the house. And, since this is a standalone promotion, bettors can still take advantage of Barstool’s New Year’s Day welcome offer.

Score $100 Early Sign-Up Bonus with Barstool Ohio Promo Code

Instead of waiting until 2023, utilize the remainder of 2022 to add $100 in pre-registration bonuses to your new Barstool Sportsbook account. Click our links to trigger the code AMNYOH5050, enter the basic sign-up information, and you’re all set. Once Barstool goes live on New Year’s Day, log in to receive $50 in sportsbook bonus cash and $50 in mycash.

Think of sportsbook cash as site credit. As soon as online sports betting is legal on Sunday, use the $50 on any upcoming action in the NFL, NBA, college football, and more. Regarding mycash, players can redeem it for exclusive Barstool merchandise, like sweatshirts and hats, along with hotel packages and much more.

Barstool Ohio Promo Code Details

The entire pre-registration process will take Ohio customers five minutes or less. So the minor time investment today is well worth it for New Year’s Day and beyond.

Here’s how prospective Ohio bettors can lock up $100 in pre-registration bonuses:

Input all necessary sign-up information and create an account.

Input all necessary sign-up information and create an account.

Verify your playing area through Barstool’s geolocation check.

Login on January 1, 2023.

Collect $50 in sportsbook bonus cash and $50 in mycash.

Barstool’s geolocation is to confirm eligible users are within Ohio state lines. The easiest way to share your location is through the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, which links to your phone’s built-in GPS during login.

New Year’s Day Offers

As mentioned earlier, this pre-registration promotion is a standalone deal for Ohio customers. That means Buckeye State bettors can enjoy the new year with more bonuses than the $100.

First, Barstool has a no-brainer bet-and-get promotion. Once you place your first $10+ cash wager on New Year’s Day, Barstool will issue a $100 reward no matter what. In other words, you’re getting an automatic 10-to-1 payout from simply placing a qualifying $10 bet.

After your easy $100, take advantage of Barstool’s $1,000 bet insurance. Throw up to a grand on any game or sport on Barstool’s extensive sportsbook, and the site will cover a loss. So if you bet $400 on the Browns to beat the Commanders on Sunday, a Washington victory triggers a $400 bonus bet and a well-deserved second chance.

