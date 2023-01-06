Barstool promo code: sportsbook bonus unlocks $1K bet insurance all weekend

Sign up with the best Barstool promo code sportsbook offer this weekend. Instead of taking a chance on the games, redeem this new promotion and go all-in on your first bet.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: OH, MD, AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET INSURANCE CLAIM NOW

Barstool promo code AMNY1000 will automatically unlock a $1,000 offer for new players. Place a first bet on any game and if it loses, this promo will trigger an automatic refund in site credit.

Without a doubt, the biggest event of the weekend is the NFL. Week 18 is officially here as teams jockey for a spot in the playoffs. We are entering one of the best times to be a sports fan. Barstool Sportsbook is raising the stakes for new bettors but providing a comfortable safety net at the same time. Let’s take a closer look at this exceptional offer.

Click this link and use Barstool promo code AMNY1000 to get $1,000 in bet insurance for any game this weekend.

Barstool Promo Code Unlocks $1K NFL, NBA Bet

Every new player who signs up with this offer will have $1,000 in bet insurance to use this weekend. What does that mean exactly? Take the Titans-Jaguars game on Saturday as an example.

If someone bets $1,000 on the Jaguars and they lose, that bettor will receive $1,000 back in site credit. This Barstool promo is giving anyone who loses on that first bet a second chance. It goes without saying, but second chances don’t come around very often in sports betting.

This Barstool promo also provides new users with a sense of flexibility. This first bet insurance is applicable to the NFL, NBA, college football, NHL, college basketball, and tons of other sports.

Redeeming This Barstool Promo Code

First off, start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

From there, make sure promo code AMNY1000 is applied and fill out the required information to create an account. This could include the state you are located in, date of birth, email address, and other bits of personal information.

Make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods (online banking, credit cards, debit cards, email address, etc.)

Download the Barstool mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device through the App Store or Google Play Store, respectively.

Place a $1,000 wager on any game this weekend. If that bet loses, your account will receive a full refund in site credit.

Other Ways to Win This Weekend

The NFL playoffs are almost here and the College Football Playoff Final is on Monday. Not to mention, the NBA, NHL, and college basketball seasons are kicking into high gear. Barstool Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a ton of promos for all the action.

There are always new promotions, odds boosts, and opportunities to win exclusive Barstool Sportsbook merch. Check out the promos page for the latest and greatest offers.

Click this link and use Barstool promo code AMNY1000 to get $1,000 in bet insurance for any game this weekend.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: OH, MD, AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET INSURANCE CLAIM NOW

21+ and present in qualifying states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.