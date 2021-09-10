Barstool Sportsbook Arizona launches offering new users a $1,000 risk-free bet

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Arizona online sports betting is now live, which means that Barstool Sportsbook Arizona is available to prospective bettors in the Grand Canyon State. Barstool Sportsbook Arizona’s launch comes at an opportune time as today also marks the first game of the 2021 NFL regular season.

New users who register for Barstool Sportsbook Arizona can get a $1,000 risk-free bet to use to back their first wager with up to $1,000 in site credit if the first bet loses.

Today’s official launch of online sports betting in Arizona means that bettors in the Grand Canyon State can legally place online bets on their favorite teams for the first time ever.

If you enjoy Barstool Sports and their well-known personalities, you’ll likely enjoy their app and personality-related promos.

Barstool Sportsbook Arizona Goes Live

Barstool Sportsbook Arizona has officially launched alongside a number of other sportsbooks, all of which are trying to establish themselves as the best in the business and the leader in Arizona.

The NFL season is typically a time that brings with it a ton of interested prospective bettors who want to wager on the action. As such, Barstool Sportsbook Arizona’s launch couldn’t come at a better time. The risk-free bet of up to $1,000 is one of the best new user promos in the business and will definitely catch the attention of bettors weighing their options.

It’s worth noting that Barstool Sportsbook Arizona’s risk-free bet covers your first bet up to $1,000, so if you’d rather deposit $300 and wager it all on the Bucs to beat the Cowboys in the first game of the season, but Dallas wins, Barstool Sportsbook Arizona will refund your account $300 in site credit.

How to Get Barstool Sportsbook Arizona’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Barstool Sportsbook Arizona has a registration process that doesn’t take much time at all to complete. To get your $1,000 risk-free bet:

to sign up for Barstool Sportsbook Arizona. Make your first deposit via one of Barstool Sportsbook’s safe and secure deposit methods.

Navigate to the game of your choice and place your first bet of up to $1,000. If your first bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook Arizona will refund your account up to $1,000 in site credit.

A Quadruple Offering of Arizona Sports

If you’re planning on betting on sports, especially teams based in Arizona, Barstool Sportsbook is the place to be. In fact, four local teams will be in action this weekend alone.

On Friday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks will head to T-Mobile Park to take on the Seattle Mariners in the first of a three-game set. The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils will host a pair of college football games against San Diego State and UNLV, respectively.

On Sunday, Kyler Murray will look to lead his offense to a plethora of points as the Arizona Cardinals clash with the Titans in Tennessee. This will be the first Cardinals game that Arizona sports bettors will be able to legally wager on ever.

