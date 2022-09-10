Barstool Sportsbook: Score NFL TD bonus or $1K risk-free bet this weekend

Barstool Sportsbook is hitting the ground running for football season. NFL Week 1 is underway and there are multiple ways for new players to win this weekend. With a full slate of games scheduled for Sunday, now is the perfect time to get in on the action.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNYFOOTBALL150 is the key to winning a $150 NFL touchdown bonus. Meanwhile, new users can choose a $1,000 risk-free bet for any of the games this weekend by using promo code AMNY1000.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

The first NFL Sunday is always one of the busiest sports days of the year. There is nonstop NFL action from the moment the first games kick off to the end of the Sunday Night Football matchup. That won’t be any different this year. Choose from one of these two Barstool promos to get off to a fast start in 2022.

New users who want to grab this $150 touchdown bonus can click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNYFOOTBALL150. Anyone who wants to opt for the $1,000 risk-free bet can click here and use promo code AMNY1000.

Barstool Sportsbook Offers $150 NFL TD Bonus

There’s nothing too complicated about this Barstool Sportsbook touchdown bonus. Bet $20 on any of three select NFL games and win $150 in bonus cash if either team finds the endzone in that game. Here are the applicable matchups:

Eagles-Lions

Giants-Titans

Chiefs-Cardinals

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, KS, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFOOTBALL150 SIGNUP BONUS BET $20, GET $150

NFL BONUS! BET NOW

With the way the modern NFL is played and officiated, it’s likely that all three games hit on this $150 touchdown bonus. Barstool Sportsbook is laying the groundwork for new bettors to start off with an easy win.

Who expects a low-scoring ballgame when Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray meet? That Chiefs-Cardinals matchup is going to be a shootout.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet Instead

Although some bettors will inevitably opt for the likely touchdown bonus, the standard $1,000 risk-free bet is still on the table for new players. While this risk-free bet isn’t a guaranteed victory for bettors, it presents a higher potential value than the touchdown bonus.

The important thing here is that new players have options this weekend. This is one of the hallmarks of Barstool Sportsbook, one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry.

Signing Up With Barstool Sportsbook

Signing up and getting started is easiest with the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app. Follow this step-by-step guide to get in on the action:

Use either link below to trigger the $150 NFL touchdown bonus or the $1,000 risk-free bet. Click here and use promo code AMNYFOOTBALL150 for the NFL TD bonus. Click here and use promo code AMNY1000 for the $1,000 risk-free bet instead.

Create an account and make an initial cash deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a bet on NFL Week 1 to trigger either offer.

Barstool Sportsbook is currently available in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, Tennessee, Arizona, West Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, and Louisiana.

New users who want to grab this $150 touchdown bonus can click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNYFOOTBALL150. Anyone who wants to opt for the $1,000 risk-free bet can click here and use promo code AMNY1000.