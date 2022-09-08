Barstool Sportsbook is ready for NFL season with $1,000 risk-free bet

This week, football bettors can use Barstool Sportsbook to get in on Week 1 of the NFL season with a strong risk-free bet. The app supplies you with access to a $1,000 risk-free bet, which can be used on any of the games on the weekend slate. With the ability to pick your game and refund if the bet loses, there’s a lot to like about this offer.

New Barstool Sportsbook users can get a $1000 risk-free bet for any NFL Week 1 when they use this promo code. Pick your game, place your first bet and get up to $1000 back if you lose.

This offer puts you in a strong position for the start of the NFL season. Week 1 begins with the Bills and Rams on Thursday night. This game is the first but not the only option for bettors to use their risk-free bet on. Sunday’s games are also in play, with nine 1:00 PM EST kickoffs followed by four more during the late afternoon window. Sunday night offers the Bucs and Cowboys, with the Broncos and Seahawks in action on Monday night.

Barstool Sportsbook supplies risk-free bet for NFL

With this promo offer, your first bet is backed up to $1000. The way this works is simple. First, you get to pick from the long list of Week 1 games. For each game, there’s a variety of different bets to pick from. This includes an extensive selection of betting market. Then, place your bet knowing that a potential loss doesn’t leave you empty handed. For example, you can place a risk-free bet on the Bills and Rams. A bet that loses will see you receive the amount you wagered matched in sportsbook bonus cash. With plenty of games to follow, you can use your bonus cash to bet on any of Sunday’s games.

How to access Barstool Sportsbook app offer

This promo code offer can be accessed by using it when you sign up for a Barstool Sportsbook account. If you’ve already downloaded the Barstool Sportsbook app, but haven’t signed up, make sure to input this promo code to secure your risk-free bet. Just follow the steps below to access this offer:

Create an account and make your first deposit.

Place your first cash bet risk-free on any NFL Week 1 game.

If your bet settles as a win, you win. If your bet loses, you will receive the amount you wagered in sportsbook bonus cash after the bet settles.

Other offers

After you’ve placed your risk-free bet, you can get other in-app offers. One of these is the Football is Back promo. You can place a $100+ cash wager on one NFL Championship Winner bet under the NFL Championship 2022/2023 futures market, and receive $7 in sportsbook bonus cash for each regular season game your selected team wins, regardless if your bet settles as win or loss.

