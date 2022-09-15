Barstool Sportsbook promo code: NFL Week 2 no-brainers, $1K risk-free

Barstool Sportsbook is putting forth two options for football bettors this weekend. Instead of locking players into one new-user promotion, each individual bettor can choose their Week 2 offer.
STATES: AZ, KS, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WVGET THE APP
New users who sign up with Barstool Sportsbook using AMNYFOOTBALL150 will be eligible to bet $20 on a selected game and win $150 if either quarterback throws a completion. Alternatively, AMNY1000 will unlock a $1,000 risk-free bet for new players instead of this no-brainer completion bonus.
This completion promo is available on three games this weekend. The good news is that this Chargers-Chiefs Thursday Night Football matchup is one of the applicable games. Last week, Patrick Mahomes completed 30 passes in a win over Arizona, while Justin Herbert connect with receivers 27 times in the Chargers’ Week 1 win.
As a result, new players at Barstool Sportsbook can start off on the right foot before the bulk of the Week 2 games. Here’s a closer look at the details behind each promo this weekend.
Click here and use AMNYFOOTBALL150 for this NFL Week 2 no-brainer bonus. Click here and use AMNY1000 for the $1,000 risk-free bet instead.
Barstool Sportsbook Unlocks NFL Week 2 No-Brainer
This completion bonus is a total no-brainer for new players. Anyone who bets $20 on Chiefs-Chargers, Vikings-Eagles, or Titans-Bills will win a $150 bonus if either quarterback throws a completion in the selected game. All it takes is a sign-up with this Barstool Sportsbook promo code and a $20 wager on any of those games.
We don’t really need to do a deep dive into the statistics to know that this Barstool Sportsbook offer is all but a guaranteed win for bettors. Fans can expect a high-flying shootout anytime Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert meet.
And even if these are low-scoring games, two quarterbacks failing to complete a pass is unheard of in the modern NFL. Any of these three games can turn a $20 wager into a $150 bonus.
Go Big With This $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
Why would bettors skip the completion no-brainer bonus for a risk-free bet? The rub here is that this Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 risk-free bet brings more potential to the table.
While the completion bonus all but guarantees new users $150, this risk-free bet could turn into a massive windfall. Any initial wager up to $1,000 will be covered. In other words, if that bet loses, players will receive a refund in the form of a free bet.
Activating Barstool Sportsbook
Sign up with either offer by following the step-by-step instructions below:
- Use either link below to sign up with the appropriate promo code.
- Create an account and make an initial cash deposit.
- Download the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Place an initial wager depending on which promo you choose.
Players can claim either Barstool Sportsbook promo in the following states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, Tennessee, Arizona, West Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, or Louisiana.
Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook special code AMNYFOOTBALL150 for this NFL Week 2 no-brainer bonus. Click here and use promo code AMNY1000 for the $1,000 risk-free bet instead.
STATES: AZ, KS, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WVGET THE APP
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.