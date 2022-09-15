Barstool Sportsbook promo code: NFL Week 2 no-brainers, $1K risk-free

Barstool Sportsbook is putting forth two options for football bettors this weekend. Instead of locking players into one new-user promotion, each individual bettor can choose their Week 2 offer.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, KS, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFOOTBALL150 SIGNUP BONUS BET $20, GET $150

NFL BONUS! BET NOW

New users who sign up with Barstool Sportsbook using AMNYFOOTBALL150 will be eligible to bet $20 on a selected game and win $150 if either quarterback throws a completion. Alternatively, AMNY1000 will unlock a $1,000 risk-free bet for new players instead of this no-brainer completion bonus.

This completion promo is available on three games this weekend. The good news is that this Chargers-Chiefs Thursday Night Football matchup is one of the applicable games. Last week, Patrick Mahomes completed 30 passes in a win over Arizona, while Justin Herbert connect with receivers 27 times in the Chargers’ Week 1 win.

As a result, new players at Barstool Sportsbook can start off on the right foot before the bulk of the Week 2 games. Here’s a closer look at the details behind each promo this weekend.

Click here and use AMNYFOOTBALL150 for this NFL Week 2 no-brainer bonus. Click here and use AMNY1000 for the $1,000 risk-free bet instead.

Barstool Sportsbook Unlocks NFL Week 2 No-Brainer

This completion bonus is a total no-brainer for new players. Anyone who bets $20 on Chiefs-Chargers, Vikings-Eagles, or Titans-Bills will win a $150 bonus if either quarterback throws a completion in the selected game. All it takes is a sign-up with this Barstool Sportsbook promo code and a $20 wager on any of those games.

We don’t really need to do a deep dive into the statistics to know that this Barstool Sportsbook offer is all but a guaranteed win for bettors. Fans can expect a high-flying shootout anytime Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert meet.

And even if these are low-scoring games, two quarterbacks failing to complete a pass is unheard of in the modern NFL. Any of these three games can turn a $20 wager into a $150 bonus.

Go Big With This $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Why would bettors skip the completion no-brainer bonus for a risk-free bet? The rub here is that this Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 risk-free bet brings more potential to the table.

While the completion bonus all but guarantees new users $150, this risk-free bet could turn into a massive windfall. Any initial wager up to $1,000 will be covered. In other words, if that bet loses, players will receive a refund in the form of a free bet.

Activating Barstool Sportsbook

Sign up with either offer by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Use either link below to sign up with the appropriate promo code. Click here and use AMNYFOOTBALL150 for the $150 completion bonus. Click here and use AMNY1000 for the $1,000 risk-free bet.

Create an account and make an initial cash deposit.

Download the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place an initial wager depending on which promo you choose.

Players can claim either Barstool Sportsbook promo in the following states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, Tennessee, Arizona, West Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, or Louisiana.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook special code AMNYFOOTBALL150 for this NFL Week 2 no-brainer bonus. Click here and use promo code AMNY1000 for the $1,000 risk-free bet instead.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, KS, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFOOTBALL150 SIGNUP BONUS BET $20, GET $150

NFL BONUS! BET NOW

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.