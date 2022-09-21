Barstool promo code: get set for sports slate with $1K risk-free

There’s no better time than NFL Week 3 to lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet using the Barstool promo code AMNY1000.

New customers who register with the Barstool promo code AMNY1000 will get a risk-free first bet worth up to $1,000. Click the links and banners throughout this article to get started.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Week 3 kicks off with Nick Chubb and the Browns hosting Najee Harris and the Steelers on Thursday night. Three days later, an action-packed football schedule takes center stage before the Cowboys and Giants close the week on Monday. A new customer can bet any game risk-free for up to four figures through this welcome offer.

Activate the Barstool promo code AMNY1000 here and place a risk-free first bet on NFL Week 3 worth up to $1,000.

Tackle Week 3 with our Barstool Sportsbook promo code

Two weeks into the NFL season, thousands of bettors across the country have racked up serious cash winnings on Barstool Sportsbook. Many of them struck gold with their first wager, which Barstool insures up to $1,000.

The mechanics of Barstool’s new player bonus are simple. First, use the promo code AMNY1000 during registration (use the links throughout this page to trigger the code). Then, place a cash wager on the NFL or another betting market and receive a free bet worth equal value if your stake settles as a loss.

For instance, a new customer can bet on the Browns to shake off Sunday’s meltdown with a convincing Thursday night victory. A $400 wager on Browns -4.5 (-109) returns around $367 cash, but a Pittsburgh cover still amounts to a $400 free bet and a much-needed second chance.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code instructions

Sportsbooks will often keep welcome offers open for a limited time, so it’s essential to act now before the window closes. Luckily, we’ve expedited the process to where all it takes is following these basic instructions:

Click here to lock in the promo code AMNY1000 .

to lock in the promo code . Select your location and enter your name, birthday, and other vital information.

Deposit at least $10 cash using an accepted banking method.

Place your first bet on NFL Week 3 or any available betting market.

Receive a free bet worth equal value (up to $1,000) if your initial wager is settled as a loss.

For the best mobile sports betting experience, we recommend the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app. Download the app after using our Barstool promo code and bet at home or on the go.