Barstool Sportsbook promo code: $1K October bonus for NFL, MLB

The latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code is sweetening the pot with a massive new-user promotion this week. October features the heart of the NFL season and the MLB postseason, which means there are opportunities for sports bettors.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 is the easiest way to lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet for NFL Week 6, MLB postseason, or any other game this week. New players who take advantage of this offer will receive up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance on any of these games.

The MLB postseason is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan. Every pitch feels like it’s the most important pitch of the season. Between the MLB and NFL Week 6, it’s going to be a busy week. Barstool Sportsbook is giving bettors the chance to go big on these games.

New players can get a $1,000 risk-free bet for Thursday Night Football or the MLB postseason. Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 to secure this offer.

Activating This Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Remember, this promo is only available to first-time bettors on Barstool Sportsbook. Here’s a quick breakdown to help new players get in on the action:

Click here and input promo code AMNY1000 to begin the registration process.

After being redirected to a landing page, input basic information in the required prompts.

Make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Download the easy-to-use app to any compatible mobile device.

Place a $1,000 risk-free bet on the MLB postseason, NFL Week 6, or any other game this week.

The Barstool Sportsbook mobile app is available in 13 states and growing: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, Tennessee, Arizona, West Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, and Louisiana.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Rolls Out $1K Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets present new bettors with a ton of value and flexibility. New users can hit the ground running by placing an initial wager with 100% first-bet insurance up to $1,000. Any first bet that loses will trigger an automatic refund in site credit with this Barstool Sportsbook promo code.

This offer can be applied to a wide range of games this week too. There are MLB postseason games on tap every day through the weekend. Meanwhile, NFL Week 6 begins with a primetime Bears-Commanders matchup on Thursday Night Football. It’s not the most high-profile game, but it’s just an appetizer for a full slate of games on Sunday.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

There are plenty of ways to win on Barstool Sportsbook. This $1,000 risk-free bet is a great way to get started, but it’s not the only promotion available for bettors this week. Check out the exclusives page for daily odds boosts on all the biggest games. Not to mention, the promotions page keeps a running list of offers for boosts, bonuses, and exclusive Barstool merch. October is heating up and the best way to bet on all the games is obvious.

New players can get a $1,000 risk-free bet for Thursday Night Football or the MLB postseason. Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 to secure this offer.