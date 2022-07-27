Barstool Sportsbook promo code: bet $1,000 risk-free for MLB, UFC 277

Buckle up for a busy week with the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code. MLB is taking over the spotlight as the dog days of summer continue, but UFC 277 is going to take center stage this weekend.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 is going big for this huge week in sports. As July comes to a close, new players can take advantage of a $1,000 risk-free bet for MLB, UFC 277, tennis, golf, soccer, and more. Grab this new-user promo and other exclusive offers all week long.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

July is usually one of the quieter months for sports, but that’s not the case right now. The Yankees and Mets are battling it out in the Subway Series, the race for the postseason is heating up, and UFC 277 features a stacked card.

Barstool Sportsbook is quickly becoming one of the most well-known names in sports betting. Here’s a deep dive into this exclusive promo for bettors.

New players who use this Barstool Sportsbook promo code will be eligible for a $1,000 risk-free bet for MLB, UFC 277, and more. Click here and input promo code AMNY1000 to get started.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are among the most popular and common promos out there. The high potential for winning that comes with this offer is a big reason why. This Barstool Sportsbook promo code will unlock a $1,000 risk-free bet for new users.

Anyone who loses on this first wager will receive a full refund in site credit. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will earn a $500 free bet. That equates to a second chance for these bettors. While it’s not a guaranteed win, it’s hard to argue with the value that this Barstool Sportsbook promo code offers.

How to Use This Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up with Barstool Sportsbook is a quick and painless process. Anyone who is at least 21 years old and physically present in the following states can redeem this promo code: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, Tennessee, Arizona, West Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, and Louisiana.

Here’s a guide to signing up:

Click here and apply promo code AMNY1000.

and apply promo code AMNY1000. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information.

Make a deposit using any of the preferred banking methods.

Download the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 risk-free bet on any available market, including Yankees-Mets, other MLB games, or UFC 277.

Exclusive Odds Boosts

Barstool Sportsbook’s personalities are a big reason why people are drawn in. However, exclusive odds boosts, comprehensive markets, and an easy-to-use app are the reasons why bettors keep coming back. Here are two of the exclusive odds boosts new players can get today:

Welcome To The SEC: Alabama, Georgia, Texas, And Oklahoma All To Win 10+ Regular Season Games In 2022: Boosted from +500 to +600

Tony Finau Or Will Zalatoris To Win 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Boosted from +600 to +700

New players who use this Barstool Sportsbook promo code will be eligible for a $1,000 risk-free bet for MLB, UFC 277, and more. Click here and input promo code AMNY1000 to get started.