Barstool Sportsbook promo code: get $1k RFB on any game this week

As we enter another busy week on the sports calendar, the Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 gives new users four-digit security that’s impossible to ignore.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Apply our Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 during registration and receive a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Bet on Monday Night Football, the MLB playoffs, and more with full insurance on your initial stake.

Week 5 concludes with the Raiders and Chiefs going head-to-head in Kansas City. The following day, Mariners-Astros and Guardians-Yankees open up the American League Divisional Series, while Phillies-Braves and Padres-Dodgers get going in the National League. Add in the start of the NHL regular season for most teams, and you’ll be glad to have a risk-free bet at your disposal.

Click here to unlock a $1,000 risk-free first bet with the Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks Amazing Risk-Free Offer

In October, fans will see the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and college football simultaneously. You can bet on every sport at Barstool Sportsbook, which has provided a new player bonus too good to refuse.

The promo code AMNY1000 unlocks a $1,000 risk-free bet for first-time customers. Register today and use our promo code to qualify. Then, place your opening wager on any eligible betting market, including the NFL and MLB. If your stake settles as a loss, Barstool will credit you with a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Since Barstool covers your first wager up to a grand, feel free to add a slight risk of your own. For instance, you can bet on the Mariners to beat Justin Verlander and the Astros in Game 1. Seattle, which just completed a stunning comeback against the favored Blue Jays, is +185 on the moneyline. A $200 bet, for example, would net $370 in pure profit. However, a Houston win still means a $200 free bet courtesy of Barstool Sportsbook.

Activating Our Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

With Monday Night Football just hours away and the MLB playoffs already in full swing, prospective bettors should claim their risk-free wager while they can. To do so, follow these simple instructions:

here to trigger our Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000. Clickto trigger our Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000.

Provide each piece of the required information, including your name and state of residence.

Deposit enough cash to cover your initial wager.

Place up to $1,000 on any eligible betting market.

Receive a free bet equal to your initial stake if it loses (up to $1,000).

First-time bettors must be physically present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, or another eligible state to apply our Barstool Sportsbook promo code.

MLB Playoff Boosts

One of the perks of Barstool Sportsbook is the constant barrage of promotions and odds boosts. This week, all customers can score a generous boost if a couple of underdogs win their respective series.

Get +760 odds on the Phillies to beat the Braves and the Mariners to knock out the Astros in their respective five-game matchups. While the Braves and Astros are the two favorites and the reigning league champions, facing a divisional rival in the postseason is never an easy task. To score this odds boost, click the “Barstool Exclusives” button on the home page.

Activate our Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 here and secure a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000.