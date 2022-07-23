Barstool Sportsbook promo code delivers knockout Paddy the Baddy, UFC bonus

The latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code is ready for some UFC action over in London Saturday with a can’t-miss $1,000 risk-free first bet. A day full of fights will be headlined by Paddy “Paddy the Baddy” Pimplett, who will take on Jordan Leavitt. With Barstool personalities like Dave Portnoy and Big Cat promoting the event as they travel across the Atlantic, this event figures to draw substantial betting action with the Barstool app.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 will bring all new players who sign up Saturday a $1,000 risk-free first bet. This insurance special can be utilized on UFC action along with other sports such as baseball, golf and racing.

Currently, the Barstool Sportsbook app is available in 12 states. Comparatively, it rates well up against some of the industry’s other leading options. With an easy-to-use interface, competitive odds, excellent boosts, and a strong new player offer, it’s one of the best ways to bet on sports. And as it gears up for a brand new season of college football and NFL action, Saturday’s UFC action makes for a perfect time to get involved.

Below, read on for some more info about how to sign up, the top features, and all the other need-to-know information.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code: Paddy the Baddy Headlines UFC

A number of fights will take place in London throughout the day Saturday, but the most intriguing pits Paddy Pimblett up against Jordan Leavitt. Pimblett will come in around -250 favorite over Leavitt. Those looking to bet either fighter in this showdown — or any other event this weekend — can do it with a $1,000 risk-free bet.

The Barstool Sportsbook app is available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, Iowa, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Louisiana, and West Virginia.

Those looking to get involved can do so by completing some quick and easy steps:

to get started. Input Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000. Complete a simple registration process by providing some general information. It will take only a moment.

Make a first deposit after selecting one of the safe and convenient options.

A first deposit of at least $10 will be needed to trigger the bet insurance special.

Make a risk-free first bet.

Use any of the app’s other markets, odds boosts and special features.

Current Specials to Note

The app will bring bettors other perks in addition to the $1,000 risk-free first bet. Be sure to check out the exclusives tab for some enhanced markets. For example:

Tom Aspinall to win by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Curtis Blaydes (+225)

4×4: Alek Manoah, Marcus Stroman, Brandon Woodruff and Blake Snell each to record 4+ strikeouts (+100)

Bet with Dave Portnoy: Either Paddy Pimblett or Molly McCann to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+170)

Bombs Away: Yankees, Dodgers and Braves all to hit a homer (+110)

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.