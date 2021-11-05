Barstool Sportsbook weekend promos include free bets, hoodies, odds boosts

Another big weekend of football betting at Barstool Sportsbook is on tap as a loaded Saturday college slate sets up NFL Week 9 Sunday action. Ahead of and throughout the weekend, Barstool Sportsbook is offering a number of outstanding promos, bonuses, and player incentives.

The latest Barstool Sportsbook promos provide players with odds boosts, a $1,000 risk-free first bet, free merchandise offers, and more during a busy weekend highlighted by college football and NFL Week 9.

With Barstool Sportsbook now live in 10 total states, including recently-launched Iowa, bettors can lock in a variety of different specials that figure to enhance payouts and reduce losses throughout college football Week 10 and NFL Week 9 games.

Barstool Sportsbook Football Promos and Bonuses This Weekend

Let’s first talk about the Barstool Sportsbook evergreen promo that delivers a $1,000 risk-free first bet to all new players. Essentially, this offer gives users two cracks at scoring a payout when opening a new account. Either hit the first bet and take the cash profit or lose and score a site credit to use on subsequent wagers.

While the risk-free bet is a strong special, it’s also a fairly common one. That said, Barstool Sportsbook has a variety of bonuses that stack up as some of the best NFL Week 9 promos available.

The MeganMakinMoney Merch Giveaway is back this weekend and giving bettors the opportunity to score free Barstool Sportsbook gear. Those who follow Megan’s pick of the 49ers to beat the Cardinals with a $50+ wager will receive a free hoodie. Obviously, backing the 49ers is a bold call, but Megan is 6-2 with her promo picks this season, so it’s worth considering.

Meanwhile, bettors can now place same-game parlays with the Parlay+ promo and score a chance to grab free NBA and NHL jerseys (up to $200) by opting-in on special offers.

Barstool Sportsbook Odds Bonuses

One of the most unique features of Barstool Sportsbook is its daily odds boosts. While most apps offer boosted odds, few offer so many bonuses, particularly with such a creative twist. The “Bet with Barstool” feature allows players to bet with or against top Barstool personalities on daily action. Below, let’s take a look at some of the Friday specials:

Warriors, Pacers, and Hornets all to win (boosted to +600)

Utah to win and over 55 total points scored against Stanford (boosted to +190)

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler to end by KO/TKO/DQ and Liverpool to win vs. West Ham (boosted to +268)

Kamaru Usman to win by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Colby Covington (boosted to +268)

Patrick Kane, Connor McDavid, and Anze Kopitar all to record a point (boosted to +220)

Team to reach 10 points first: Nets, Grizzlies, and Cavaliers (boosted to +580)

Be sure to check back daily as NHL, NBA, UFC 268, college football, and NFL Week 9 boosts will be added.

