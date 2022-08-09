Barstool Sportsbook continues its move as peak sports season ramps up

Barstool Sportsbook will look to make a substantial move in both established and forthcoming legal sports betting markets over the coming months. As August nears its midway point, NFL preseason action will hold down starved fans until college football gets underway in the coming weeks. Generally speaking, the run up to the start of the NFL and college football seasons is more or less the calm before the sports calendar’s big betting storm. Currently available in 12 states, the app will be heavily sought after starting this month and well into the fall as an alternative option for prospective players.

Also of note, the app will likely go live in the Ohio sports betting and Massechusetts sports betting markets sometime in 2023. While the latter has yet to determine a launch date for formal operations, those in Ohio should expect a Jan. 1, 2023 launch. While it doesn’t currently hold the market share of some competitors, it figures to continue its surge as a top option where it operates due to myriad factors. Below, we’ll dive into this.

Barstool Sportsbook figures to make substantial climb

It’s worth noting that what separates the Barstool app from some of its competitors is that its brand is powered by a content-first approach, one that has significantly loyal fanbase. While it’s inherently advantageous that the app is integrated with Barstool Sports content, thus driving eyes at in-house marketing, followers of the site and its personalities are well known for loyalty. A community feel has helped grow user numbers.

It’s worth mentioning that market leaders like FanDuel and DraftKings have made significant strides in tying their products content via partnerships with The Pat McAfee Show and Jared Carrabis, respectively, this has been done in reverse of Barstool, meaning the connection between the brand and its betting app is a bit more seamless. For instance, the app often uses prominent Barstool personalities like Big Cat, Dave Portnoy, MeganMakinMoney, and more as the face of certain specials.

Meanwhile, Barstool Sportsbook also holds up against competitors thanks to a clean interface, competitive odds, daily boosted markets, and a rotating set of in-app specials. Most notably, bettors have been able to obtain incentives like merchandise specials (t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more).

In this way, bettors simply looking for a top option and strong bonus will likely gravitate to a $1,000 risk-free bet and stick around once they access recurring user specials.

States where Barstool Sportsbook is live

As noted above, the Barstool Sportsbook app is currently live in 12 states. The full list includes: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan. The app has experienced rapid growth over the past year, gaining around as a go-to option for many sports bettors in both establishing and budding markets.

What is next?

It remains to be seen exactly where Barstool will next launch, but we do know it has its sights set on Ohio, and if it launches on time, that will happen New Year’s Day, just in time for some key college football bowl games and the end of the NFL regular season. Given Barstool’s roots in Boston and Dave Portnoy’s recent comments that the app will be in his home state of Massechusetts, a launch there looks like a good bet. States such as Kansas and Maryland could also have the app in the coming months, meaning its reach would then expand to as many as 16 states in the near future.

