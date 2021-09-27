Barstool Sportsbook offers $1,000 risk-free, hoodie for Eagles-Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles tonight and Barstool Sportsbook is offering some fantastic Monday Night Football promos and bonuses.

Barstool Sportsbook promo offers for Monday Night Football include an exclusive hoodie and player touchdown insurance, as well as a $1,000 risk-free first bet on tonight’s game between the Eagles and Cowboys.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

The $1,000 risk-free first bet offer is one that’s been available for some time, however the exclusive hoodie promo is a brand-new offer for this meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Click here and use promo code AMNY1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet and some great promos on Eagles-Cowboys from Barstool Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook Eagles vs. Cowboys Monday Night Football Promos

There are three offers from Barstool Sportsbook that are specific to tonight’s game between the Eagles and Cowboys. Let’s take a look.

Hoodie Patch Promo

New and existing users can get an exclusive hoodie from Barstool Sportsbook for betting on tonight’s Monday Night Football game. Bettors simply have to place a cash wager of $100 or more on any pre-live, mainline against the spread bet with -130 odds or longer on Philadelphia prior to the 8:15 PM ET kickoff.

Primetime TD Insurance

The Primetime TD Insurance promo is an excellent one for new and existing users who plan on wagering on a specific player to score a touchdown on Monday night. Users can wager up to $50 on this promo. If the bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will refund 50% of the wager back in site bonus cash if the selected player rushes for 50+ yards or records 50+ receiving yards.

+200 Odds Boost

If you believe tonight’s game will be a relatively high scoring affair that will see Dallas walk away with the victory, there’s an odds boost for you from Barstool Sportsbook. You can get +200 odds on the Cowboys to win and over 50 points to be scored, which has been boosted from +165 odds.

$1,000 Risk-Free First Bet from Barstool Sportsbook

Prospective bettors on the hunt for a solid risk-free first bet offer are in luck. Barstool Sportsbook is offering new users a $1,000 risk-free first bet, which backs a user’s first bet of up to $1,000 in site credit if the bet loses.

If you wager $300 on the Eagles to win on the road in Dallas but the Cowboys win, Barstool Sportsbook will refund your account $300 in site credit.

How to Register

Prospective bettors intrigued by the various Monday Night Football promos and Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 risk-free first bet offer can get in on the action after first signing up for a new sportsbook account.

Click here and use promo code AMNY1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook and take advantage of some promos for Eagles-Cowboys.

to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook and take advantage of some promos for Eagles-Cowboys. Make an initial deposit of $10 to qualify for the $1,000 risk-free first bet offer using one of Barstool Sportsbook’s safe funding methods.

Make your risk-free first bet of up to $1,000 with a real-money wager.

Navigate to the promos tab to opt-into the Primetime TD Insurance and Hoodie Patch promos.

Place a corresponding bet with each promo.

Enjoy the game. If your first bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will refund your account up to $1,000 in site credit.