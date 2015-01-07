Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2016 first-time eligible players

15 notable players who begin the eligibility for the Baseball HOF next year.

A look at some of the notable players eligible for inclusion on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2016. Players are listed alphabetically:

GARRET ANDERSON, OF

Garret Anderson hit .293 with a .324 OBP and 287 home runs in 17 seasons with the Angels, Braves and Dodgers. A three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, he led MLB with 56 doubles in 2002 and led the NL with 49 doubles in 2003.

LUIS CASTILLO, 2B

Luis Castillo hit .290 with a .368 OBP and 370 stolen bases in 15 seasons with the Marlins, Twins and Mets. A three-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner, Castillo led MLB with 62 stolen bases in 2000 and 48 stolen bases in 2002.

DAVID ECKSTEIN, SS

David Eckstein hit .280 with a .345 OBP and 123 stolen bases in 10 seasons with the Angels, Cardinals, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks and Padres. A two-time All-Star, he twice led the AL in sacrifice hits and hit-by-pitch.

JIM EDMONDS, CF

Jim Edmonds hit .284 with a .376 OBP and 393 home runs in 17 seasons with the Angels, Cardinals, Padres, Cubs, Brewers and Reds. A four-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, Edmonds won a Silver Slugger with the Cardinals in 2004.

TROY GLAUS, 3B

Troy Glaus hit .254 with a .358 OBP and 320 home runs in 13 seasons with the Angels, Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, Cardinals and Braves. A four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, Glaus led the AL with 47 home runs in 2000.

KEN GRIFFEY JR., CF

Ken Griffey Jr. hit .284 with a .370 OBP and 630 home runs in 22 seasons with the Mariners, Reds and White Sox. A 13-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner and seven-time Silver Slugger, Griffey was the AL MVP in 1997 when he hit .304 with 56 home runs. He led the AL in home runs four times, total bases twice and runs, RBIs and slugging percentage once.

MARK GRUDZIELANEK, 2B

Mark Grudzielanek hit .289 with a .332 OBP, 90 home runs and 133 stolen bases in 15 seasons with the Expos, Dodgers, Cubs, Cardinals, Royals and Indians. He won a Gold Glove, was an All-Star in 1996 and led MLB with 54 doubles in 1997.

MIKE HAMPTON, LHP

Mike Hampton went 148-115 with a 4.06 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 16 seasons with the Mariners, Astros, Mets, Rockies, Braves and Diamondbacks. A five-time Silver Slugger, two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2003, Hampton led the NL with 22 wins in 1999.

TREVOR HOFFMAN, RHP

Trevor Hoffman had a 2.87 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 601 saves in 18 seasons with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers. He led the NL in saves twice, was a seven-time All-Star and twice finished as runner-up for the NL Cy Young.

JASON KENDALL, C

Jason Kendall hit .288 with a .366 OBP, 75 home runs and 189 stolen bases in 15 seasons with the Pirates, A’s, Cubs, Brewers and Royals. A three-time All-Star, Kendall finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2003.

MIKE LOWELL, 3B

Mike Lowell hit .279 with a .342 OBP and 223 home runs in 13 seasons with the Yankees, Marlins and Red Sox. A four-time All-Star, he won a Silver Slugger in 2003 and a Gold Glove in 2005.

BENGIE MOLINA, C

Bengie Molina hit .274 with a .307 OBP and 144 home runs in 13 seasons with the Angels, Blue Jays, Giants and Rangers. He won two Gold Gloves.

MIKE SWEENEY, DH/1B

Mike Sweeney hit .297 with a .366 OBP and 215 home runs in 16 seasons with the Royals, Athletics, Mariners and Phillies. A five-time All-Star, he walked 522 times and struck out 613 times.

BILLY WAGNER, LHP

Billy Wagner had a 2.31 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 422 saves in 16 seasons with the Astros, Phillies, Mets, Red Sox and Braves. A seven-time All-Star, he led the NL in games finished twice.

RANDY WINN, OF

Randy Winn hit .284 with a .343 OBP, 110 home runs and 215 stolen bases in 13 seasons with the Devil Rays, Mariners, Giants, Yankees and Cardinals. He was an All-Star in 2002.