Baseball world mourns the passing of Mets legend Tom Seaver

The New York Mets community and Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of the franchise’s greatest representative, Tom Seaver, who died Monday at his home in California at the age of 75 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia and COVID-19.

An icon and role model for millions throughout the 1960s and 70s, he was the Mets’ true superstar, helping them catapult from loveable doormats in Major League Baseball to the unlikeliest of champions in 1969.

He was also one of the very best pitchers of not only his generation, but MLB history, racking up 311 victories with a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts, and three Cy Young Awards.

As news of his passing extends throughout the baseball world, past and present Mets greats, along with prominent members of the baseball world have extended their condolences:

JERRY KOOSMAN (Seaver’s teammate, 1967-77)

“A great leader of our team. When he wasn’t pitching he was always there to help the other guys on the staff. He was a true professional.”

ED KRANEPOOL (Seaver’s teammate, 1967-77)

“When he joined us as a rookie, he pitched like a 35-year-old. He had a great head on his shoulders. We became a different team when he walked into the locker room in 1967.”

RON SWOBODA (Seaver’s teammate, 1967-70)

“A lot of us aren’t here anymore, but this one really hurts. This one really hurts.”

MIKE PIAZZA (Mets catcher, 1998-2005)

“Tom Seaver was a larger than life baseball Icon, he embodied all that is desired in a player and a man, dedicated, loyal, sincere, and fiercely competitive. Showed strength and dignity during his recent suffering. He will be missed”

JERRY GROTE (Seaver’s teammate, 1967-77)

“Tom Seaver hated to lose. In May of 1969, we had a celebration in the locker room when we reached .500 for the first time. Tom said ‘We want more than .500, we want a championship.”

KEITH HERNANDEZ (Mets first baseman, 1983-89, Mets broadcaster)

“I am deeply saddened of the passing of Tom Seaver. I had the honor of unsuccessfully hitting against him & having as a teammate. He is the greatest Met of all time. No one will ever surpass him that wears the orange & blue. My condolences to Nancy & his family. Tears.”

DWIGHT GOODEN (Mets pitcher, 1984-1994)

“It’s a sad day for me. One of the first calls I got after I won my Cy Young in 1985 was from Tom. That meant the world to me.”

DAVID WRIGHT (Mets third baseman, 2004-2018)

“Tom and I had a great relationship. I think he saw a little of himself in me, I was homegrown, just like he was. He called me from time to time, but we would never talk about baseball. We would talk about life.”

JACOB deGROM (Mets pitcher, 2014-present)

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Seaver. Unfortunately, I never got the chance to meet him. Seeing the person he was on and off the field, he is definitely someone I look up to.”

GIL HODGES, JR. (Son of Gil Hodges, Seaver’s manager from 1968-71)

“The only thing my dad always told me about Tom was nobody prepared for a game like he did. He never left anything to chance.”

WADE BOGGS (Baseball Hall of Famer)

“Truly a sad day for our Hall of Fame family with the passing of my former teammate Tom Seaver. Deb and I send our thoughts and prayers out to Nancy and the entire Seaver family. RIP Tom Terrific.”

ROB MANFRED (MLB Commissioner)

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers of all-time. Tom was a gentleman who represented the best of our National Pastime. He was synonymous with the New York Mets and their unforgettable 1969 season. After their improbable World Series Championship, Tom became a household name to baseball fans – a responsibility he carried out with distinction throughout his life. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Tom’s family, his admirers throughout our game, Mets fans, and the many people he touched.”

JANE FORBES CLARK (Chairman, Baseball Hall of Fame)

“Tom Seaver’s life exemplified greatness in the game, as well as integrity, character, and sportsmanship – the ideals of a Hall of Fame career. As a longtime member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, Tom brought dignity and wisdom to this institution that will be deeply missed. His love for baseball history, and for the Hall of Fame, was reinforced in 2014 when he pledged the donation of his personal baseball collection to the Museum. His wonderful legacy will be preserved forever in Cooperstown.”