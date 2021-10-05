DraftKings Sportsbook promo for Yankees-Red Sox is can’t-miss

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

DraftKings Sportsbook is going big for the AL Wild Card Game between the Yankees and Red Sox on Tuesday night. This do-or-die game will send one team home, but this no-brainer promo bonus will make every bettor a winner.

The latet DraftKings Sportsbook promo fro the MLB playoffs gives first-time depositors can 100-1 odds on the Yankees and Red Sox to combine for at least one hit. Simply place a $1 moneyline wager on either team and win $100 in bonuses if a hit is recorded. It’s as easy as that to win on the AL Wild Card Game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK FOOTBALL BONUS!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $100!

BONUS CLAIM OFFER

This is a no-brainer bonus because the outcome of your original bet doesn’t impact whether or not you get this bonus. As long as there is a hit, the bonus is secure.

DraftKings Sportsbook is looking to attract some attention as the MLB Postseason begins. The Yankees and Red Sox starting things off is a great way to kick off one of the best tournaments in sports.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and get this no-brainer Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Game bonus by clicking here.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo for Yankees-Red Sox

Let’s take a look at the details of this bet $1, win $100 MLB promo. Again, you don’t even need to win your initial bet to secure the $100 bonus. Listen, Gerrit Cole and Nathan Eovaldi are certainly capable of throwing no-hitters, but we don’t expect that to happen here.

Grabbing 100-1 odds on an MLB team to get a hit is insane value. This promo is a no-brainer for sure. Once your original bet settles, the bonus will hit your account.

DraftKings Sportsbook will issue new users who cash in on this promo four $25 free bets. These bonus bets are valid for up to one week after they are issued.

Getting Started on DraftKings Sportsbook

This is an exclusive offer for new users on DraftKings Sportsbook and it’s the best Yankees vs. Red sox betting promo. Existing users can head over to the promotions page to look for any other promos, boosts, and bonuses, on this game.

However, new users can begin the sign-up process by following these steps:

Create an account by clicking here .

. Make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this promo.

Place a $1 moneyline wager on the Yankees or Red Sox to win.

Win $100 in bonuses if either team records a hit.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitching Matchup

This pitching matchup seems to indicate that this is going to be a low-scoring game. Even though Gerrit Cole stumbled in September, he’s still one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are throwing Nathan Eovaldi, a guy with a ton of postseason success in Boston. Both starters are capable of throwing a gem and completely shutting out the other team. Sometimes, that’s how it goes in the postseason. Good pitching beats good hitting.

But it’s going to be hard to lose on this Yankees-Red Sox game for anyone who takes advantage of this DraftKings Sportsbook no-brainer.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and get this no-brainer Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Game bonus by clicking here.