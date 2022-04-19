Mets prospect Alex Ramírez shines in minor leauges

Mets prospect Alex Ramírez, who plays for the team’s minor league affiliate, has produced eye-popping results so far this season, giving fans of the Amazins’ another glimmer of hope for the future.

The 19-year-old phenom, who has played 8 games this year for the St. Lucie Mets of single-A, has recorded a whopping .485 batting average in 33 at bats, which leads the rest of the team by a significant margin.

His incredible .485/.528/.697 statline, coming in his second season with the minor league team, has shown the potential scouts lauded when he came to America as the 26th-ranked international prospect in 2019.

The team gave the prospect a $2.05 million signing bonus, and they’re undoubtedly happy with their investment — as, even in his teenage years, he’s showing abilities that will translate well into the majors.

Standing at 6’3”, Ramírez boasts the strength to be a premier hitter in the future, as well as marvelous speed that could make him a defensive asset in center field.

Also promising for the Mets, he’s noticeably improved since his first year in single-A, when he batted .258/.326/.384, with 5 home runs and 16 stolen bases. If that growth can continue, the skies will be the limit for Ramírez as he matures and works his way up towards a potential-MLB debut, which could come within the next 3 years.

But New Yorkers looking to get a chance to see the young ballplayer may not have to wait that long, as there is consistent chatter that he could heac northward to Kings County and play for the Brooklyn Cyclones — the High-A affiliate of the Amazins’.

Meanwhile, the Mets have another phenom prospect in 20-year-old catcher Francisco Álvarez, who is currently playing Double-A with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies after playing with the Cyclones last year.

​​Álvarez has posted a similarly impressive .375/.429/1.000 at the plate in 24 at bats this season.

With Álvarez, Ramírez, and a group of other youngsters in the Mets system (along with a new owner in Steve Cohen that’s willing to pay up), the future in Queens seems to be in good hands.