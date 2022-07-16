2022 MLB Futures Game: Francisco Alvarez, Anthony Volpe, and more top prospects

On Friday night, the best prospects in all of baseball will take the field for the 2022 MLB Futures Game.

Just last year, the MLB Futures Game featured Julio Rodríguez, Bobby Witt Jr., Adley Rutschman, and Michael Harris II, all of whom have made key contributions to their big league clubs this season. That means the talent you’ll see tonight, could be carrying teams towards the postseason by next year.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 pm.m ET

7 pm.m ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock Replay: Re-airs at 9 p.m. ET on MLB Network

MLB Futures Game Format:

Prospects will be split into American League and National League teams. The game first switched from a U.S. vs. World format in 2019, and the NL has yet to lose since. The exhibition game is just seven innings, which usually leads to these top-level pitchers trying to show off their best stuff in one-inning stints.

Players to Watch: Mets and Yankees

Let’s start by covering the representative for the Mets and Yankees, many of whom we covered in our earlier propects update last month.

The Yankees will be represented by:

Anthony Volpe – SS (.253 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI, 52 runs, 35 SB in 77 games at AA)

We covered Volpe in more depth earlier in the season. He hasn’t quite had the season many fans were hoping for, but he started to come alive in June, hitting .298/.360/.538 with five home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs, and 12 SBs.

Ken Waldichuk – LHP (6-3, 2.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 106 strikeouts in 70 IP at AA and AAA)

A lefty with a mid-90s fastball and a solid array of secondary pitches. His change-up, slider, and curve are all average to above average depending on the day, which gives him a safe floor but not a tremendously high ceiling.

Jasson Dominguez – OF (.265 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI, 54 runs, 19 SB in 75 games at A)

One of the most hyped international prospect signings ever, Dominguez is only 19 years old but already has out-sized expectations placed on him. He has elite raw power and good speed but has swung and missed a lot more than expected early in his career.

Meanhile the Mets will feature:

Francisco Alvarez – C (.261 AVG, 18 HR, 50 RBI, 47 runs, .882 OPS in 75 games at AA and AAA)

The Mets’ top prospect, he has some room to grow defensively behind the plate which could prevent him from getting called up this season, but the bat certainly seems ready.

Mark Vientos – 3B (.255 AVG, 16 HR, 46 RBI, 41 runs, .837 OPS in 66 games at AAA)

A former shortstop, he has quick hands and easy power with the ball just jumping off of his bat. He has had some issues with breaking balls and his strikeout rate is over 30% for the second straight season, so that is something he’ll need to get in check.

Other Top Prospects

Other top prospects to watch at the 2022 MLB Futures Game who could make waves in the big leagues next year are:

Corbin Carroll – OF, Diamondbacks (.311 with 19 HR, 45 RBI, and 21 SB in Rookie Ball, AA, and AA)

Diego Cartaya – C, Dodgers (.269 with 14 HR, 48 RBI, and a plus arm at A and AA)

Robert Hassell III – OF, Padres (.309 with 9 HR, 47 RBI, and 19 SB at A)

Gunnar Henderson – INF, Orioles (.293 with 13 HR, 52 RBI, and 15 SB at AA and AAA)

Zac Veen – OF, Rockies – (.283 with 11 HR, 54RBI, and 38SB at A)

Elly De La Cruz – 2B, Reds – (.302 with 20 HR, 52 RBI, 53 runs, and 28 SB at High-A)

Jack Leiter – RHP, Rangers – (2-7, 6.30 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 62 Ks in 50 IP at AA. 2021 2nd overall pick)

Bryan Bello – RHP, Red Sox – (10-4, 2.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 114 Ks in 85 IP at AA and AAA)

Taj Bradley – RHP, Rays – (3-1, 1.70 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 88 Ks in 74.1 IP at AA)

Bobby Miller – RHP, Dodgers – (4-3, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 82 Ks in 67.2 IP at AA)

Cade Cavalli – RHP, Nationals – (4-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 74 Ks in 71 IP at AAA)

Eury Perez – RHP, Marlins – (3-1, 3.05 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 87 Ks in 62 IP at AA)