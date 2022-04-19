Francisco Lindor walk-off propels Mets over Giants in extra innings

A game-winning single from Francisco Lindor in the 10th inning gave the Mets a victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday afternoon.

The game, which was the first of a doubleheader, entered extra innings with a tied 4–4 score, and pitch runner Brandon Nimmo got the nod to start the 10th on 2nd base per the MLB’s recently adopted automatic-runner rule.

Utility man Jeff McNeil subsequently grounded out on the first at bat, which sent Nimmo to 3rd, before Lindor sent an 82-mph slider from Jarlin García to right field, allowing the winning run to cross the plate, and the Amazins to secure victory.

Righty Tylor Megill got the start for the Mets on the mound, and threw 6 innings, while giving up 7 hits and 4 runs, while striking out 4 batters on the potent Giants offense.

The team would cycle through the final 4 innings with a new pitcher taking the mound each inning — Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, Edwin Diaz and Adam Ottavino. Those throwers managed to keep the Giants scoreless for the remainder of the game, while just giving up a combined 2 hits.

On offense, the Mets began the game when Starling Marte singled in the 1st, before advancing to third on a stolen base and a throwing error, and ultimately crossing the plate on a wild pitch from Alex Cobb.

The team stuck again in the 5th inning, on a J. D. Davis single, a James McCann double, and then a 2-RBI Jeff McNeil double, followed by another double from Lindor that scored the team’s 4th run.

Following that, both offenses went cold, the game was tied after 9.

While Lindor would ultimately be the hero of the game, he nearly cost the team in the first extra inning, when he threw a wild throw to first baseman Pete Alonso, who managed to keep his foot on the bag, and prevent the Giants from scoring their go-ahead run.

The umpire crew initially ruled the runner safe, but they later overturned the call after seeing the replay.

The Mets finished the game with 8 hits, while striking out 9 times.

That win brought the Mets to an 8–3 record, and the second game of their doubleheader will be played Tuesday night.