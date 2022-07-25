MLB and MLBPA can’t agree on international draft: Why it matters

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) couldn’t agree on a framework for an international draft today, failing to meet their self-imposed deadline.

The MLBPA announced its decision to reject the MLB’s last offer before Monday’s midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10th lockout settlement. Since MLB had announced that this was their final offer, the matter is now closed.

“Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all players fear the most — the erosion of our game on the world stage, with international players becoming the latest victim in baseball’s prioritization of efficiency over fundamental fairness,” the union said in a statement. “The league’s responses fell well short of anything players could consider a fair deal.”

So, the obvious question is: why should the average baseball fan care?

Why should baseball fans care?

The inability to come to an agreement means that baseball will maintain a system of qualifying offers for free agents until at least 2026.

Under this system, a team can make a qualifying offer following the World Series to a free agent who has been with the team since Opening Day. The contract offered is a one-year contract for the average of the top 125 deals by average annual value. Last year’s figure was $18.4 million.

If a player rejects a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, the team he signs with is subject to a loss of one or two amateur draft picks and a reduction in international signing bonus pool allotment.

Players have criticized this system by arguing that their free agent market lessened because some teams weren’t willing to sign them and forfeit that kind of compensation.

The salary of the one-year deal is not the primary concern, but players have argued that these offers are made to delay their free agency and limit their market, forcing them to play for a team that cannot, or likely will not, sign them to a long-term deal at the value they are hoping for.

MLB players don’t have their first free agency until they have reached six years of MLB service, which is later than every other major sport. This means players are not able to negotiate their first contract until they are already six years into their professional careers.

Many players feel that this only furthers the over-the-top control MLB franchises have over players. They also believe that manipulating their free agency and delaying their ability to sign a long-term deal for another year has major ramifications on long-term financial stability if the player gets injured or experiences a down year.

While this has not impacted top free agents, like Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, who will be free agents next year, the level just below that has been impacted the most. For example, Craig Kimbrel delayed signing in 2019 until June, which is when the draft pick compensation was no longer was attached to him.

How is an international draft connected to this?

While the players were not opposed to an international draft, they had agreed that the removal of the qualifying offer would be part of the deal to agree on an international draft.

An amateur draft was established for residents of the United States and Canada in 1965 and extended to residents of U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico in 1990. MLB has pushed for a similar international amateur draft, saying part of its rationale was to combat illicit agreements made before players are age-eligible — either 16 or 15 if the player turns 16 later in the signing period. This was something The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Maria Torres reported in an in-depth story in January.

However, the MLBPA rejected the idea that a draft would solve these issues. As MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said, “Those challenges are largely associated with those that are cutting the checks. In other words, it takes individuals engaging in the corruption that we see for that corruption to happen. What I have said, and what this organization has said, is that what we see internationally is not a system issue as much as it is a people issue. And so whether there’s a draft, or there’s not a draft, there are going to remain issues that they’re going to need to be addressed.”

Evan Drellich of The Athletic added, “Even if an international draft did effectively diminish one problem, questions of how a draft would address other issues abound. International amateurs often pay a large percentage of their signing bonuses to trainers and other handlers. It remains unclear how a draft would have kept more money in players’ pockets, besides the overall increase in the pool of money available to international amateurs.”

So, for now, international prospects will still be able to sign with whichever team they want. While all teams are given competitive amounts of money to sign international prospects, some organizations choose to use that money in trades rather than spend it. As a result, the international free agent market is not always an equitable one and big teams did still hold an advantage.

However, just because a deal wasn’t reached now doesn’t mean it never will be.

“There’s no doubt that there can continue to be dialogue,” Clark said. “And what’s fascinating is, if there’s no deal to be done on an international draft, we made a proposal during bargaining that did not include an international draft, that was focused on addressing the corruption. … There hasn’t been as much of an interest in having that conversation to this point, it has simply been draft, draft, draft without much of a focus on the other things that could otherwise be done. But in the event that we don’t find common ground, we’re willing to have a conversation about how to address those things.”

