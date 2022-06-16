Yankee righty Luis Severino placed on COVID-19 list

Yankee pitcher Luis Severino has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team announced on Thursday.

The righty, who has taken the mound for 61 innings for the Yankees during their stellar 46–16 run that has seen the Bronx Bombers take a 9-game lead in the AL East into their Thursday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Severino has served in crucial spots for the Bronx Bombers during the still-young season, with his latest outing coming on June 10th, when he tossed 6 innings with just 1 earned-run.

The Yankees originally signed Severino while he was an international free agent in 2011, and he has served as a consistent option for New York while bouncing between the majors and the minor leagues.

His absence on the COVID-19 list will hamper the Yankees bullpen, which has been stellar all season, with a combined 2.81 ERA and a .742 win percentage.

Severino has played in 11 games this year, and has recorded a 6–1 win-to-loss ratio.

Now in his 7th season, the 28-year-old righty has found his place on a pitching staff in the Bronx that has propelled itself to the top of the statistical standings in the league.