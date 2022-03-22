Yankees fall to Blue Jays in preseason game

The New York Yankees lost a spring training game to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon, as the franchise looks to gel with their new-look roster.

Jordan Montgomery started the game on the mound the Bronx Bombers, but the Blue Jays piled on three runs in the first inning, and never looked back.

Toronto outfielder George Springer began in the first inning with a single to right field, before shortstop Bo Bichette added another hit to send Springer into scoring position. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then smashed a curveball to left field, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a double to right field, which completed the Blue Jay’s early-game offensive explosion.

The Yankees defense did manage to hold their opponents scoreless in the second, but Jays catcher Danny Jansen’s long double sent second baseman Cavan Biggio across the plate, following his single earlier in the inning.

New York would make a later-game push to come-from-behind, but their efforts were in vain, as the team couldn’t make up for their early deficit.

[READ ALSO: Yankees sign-stealing letter from the MLB will be made public]

Newly resign-ed first baseman Anthony Rizzo finished the game with three at-bats, and recorded a double off a fastball from Jays’ righty Trevor Richards in the top of the 6th inning.

Gleyber Torres, the Yankees second baseman, also recorded a solid offensive game, recording 2 hits and 1 RBI on 3 at-bats.

The Yankees figure to be among the best teams in the American League this season, with FanDuel Sportsbook giving the team +1300 odds to hoist the World Series trophy at the end of the year — which places them among the top 7 teams with the best chances this year.