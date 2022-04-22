Aaron Judge’s 2 homers push Yanks past Cleveland

Aaron Judge’s two home runs propelled the Yankees over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night, as the team bounced back from a tough loss to win the home game 4–1.

The Bronx Bombers found the scoreboard first when Judge homered to center field on a 91 mph fastball from Guaridans righty Eli Morgan in the 3rd inning for a two-run shot, scoring DJ LeMahieu after he walked earlier in the inning.

Judge, who has struggled this season relative to the past few seasons, smashed another longball over the right field fence in the bottom of the 5th inning off righty Tanner Tully — leaving fans of the team ecstatic to see the vintage performance from the slugger.

For more coverage of Aaron Judge and the Yankees, head to amNY.com

The Pinstripes found the scoreboard again in the 4th inning, when they had runners one the corners, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to center to bring Josh Donaldson across the plate.

The team’s only other run of the game came in the 4th inning, when they had runners one the corners, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to center to bring Josh Donaldson across the plate.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, Jameson Taillon got the start for the Pinstripes, marking his third time taking the mound this season, and tossed 5 innings while giving up 1 run in the contest.

The Guardians, who recently rebranded from their previous “Indians” name, scored their only run when designated hitter Franmil Reyes sent Taillon’s 94 mph fastball over the right field fence for a solo home run in the 4th inning.

Other than that pitch, Taillon held the team scoreless, while giving up 7 hits and striking out 5 batters.

Righty Michael King took over on the mound for the next 3 innings and struck out 8 batters while giving up just one hit to shortstop ​​Amed Rosario in the 6th inning.

Aroldis Chapman took over in the 9th inning, and closed the game in classic fashion, while preserving the team’s 3-run cushion to secure the win.

The game marked a solid rebound from their ugly loss to the Tigers on Thursday afternoon, when they were shutout for the third time in their first 13 games in a 3–0 loss.

The Yankees now move to a 8–6 record on the young season, which puts them second in the AL East, behind only the Toronto Blue Jays. They will stay in the Bronx for the second game of the series against Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.