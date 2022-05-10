Mayor Eric Adams to toss first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday

Mayor Eric Adams, a noted Mets fan, will throw out the first pitch at Tuesday night’s Yankee game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Adams is no stranger to first-pitch ceremonies, as he threw out the opening toss at last month’s home opener, and caught his son’s opening throw at a Mets game last year just after capturing the Democratic nomination for mayor a month prior.

He’s also participated in numerous first pitches at Brooklyn Cyclones games in Coney Island, as Hizzoner had previously spent 8 years at the local borough president, as well as a state senator in the county for 8 years.

The 61-year-old city’s chief executive may pledge his allegiance to the Amazins, but he became a hero to all die-hard baseball fans in the Big Apple earlier this year, when he instituted an exemption to the employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate to exclude professional athletes — allowing ball players to take the field, regardless of their vaccine status.

That move drew widespread criticism from some in the health community, as the mandate is still in effect for all non-athletes and performers (The entire Yankee roster was, or has become, inoculated since Adams’ decision, according to reports).

While Adams is criss-crossing the Five Boroughs, the Yankees, along with their cross-town neighbors at CitiField, continued their steady move to the top of the MLB standings.

The 20–8 Yankees and the 20–10 Mets are the only 2 teams in the league with 20+ wins, and the Yankees are tied with the Dodgers for the 2nd-fewest losses on the young season.

Tuesday night’s matchup will be the first of 2 games between the Bronx Bombers and the Blue Jays, and will mark the 3rd series between the teams — with New York taking a 2–1 series win in the previous 2 matchups.