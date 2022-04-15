Chapman walks in game-losing run as Yankees fall to Orioles

Yankee closer Aroldis Chapman walked the game-losing run home on a questionable call in the 11th inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night — capping a devastating loss for the Bronx Bombers as they fall to a 4–4 record on the young season.

The game saw a stalemate at 1–1 after 9 innings, with the Yankees sending Clarke Schmidt to the mound to pitch the 10th inning, but later walked 3 batters the 11th inning to load the bases with 1 out.

Yankee manager Aaron Boone would make a call to the bullpen and bring in Chapman, who struck out Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, before finding himself with a full count and 2 outs with bases loaded against Ramón Urías.

After 2 quick strikes, Chapman threw 3 consecutive balls, and subsequently tossed a 79 mph slider that landed high and outside for the game-clinching walk.

After the pitch Boon printed to the mound to argue the call, which replay suggests found the outside corner, and was ejected from the game, despite the contest already having been concluded.

Aaron Boone got ejected from the game AFTER it was over pic.twitter.com/PShljRRG8L — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) April 16, 2022

Jordan Montgomery began the game on the mound of the Yankees, just days after being hit by a comebacker that ricocheted off his left leg. After some swelling in his knee from the over-100-mph ball, the lefty made his scheduled start on Friday, and held the Orioles scoreless through 5 innings, while giving up just 3 hits and striking out 2 opposing batters.

Wandy Peralta would take over in the 6th inning, and give up the only run of the night for the Bronx Bombers, when outfilder Austin Hays soubled to deep right field, and shortstop Jorge Mateo brought the runner home by sending an 86 mph single to shallow left.

New York would see a number of pitcher after Montgomery and Peralta; with Jonathan Loáisiga tossing 2 outs to close the 7th, Miguel Castro throwing the 8th, Lucas Luetge on the mound for the 9th, and Schmidt entering the game in the 10th just days after his losing effort against the Red Sox on April 10.

Chapman took the mound after Schmidt, with bases loaded in the 11th inning, but couldn’t hold the team back from scoring the game-clinching run.

Meanwhile, on offense, the pinstripes scored their lone run after catcher Kyle Higashioka hit a double off Baltimore pitcher Jordan Lyles in the 3rd inning, before he advanced to 3rd on an Anthony Rizzo ground out the next at-bat. Giancarlo Stanton would take the plate next, and send Higashioka across the plate on a single to right field.

The Yankees will face off against the Orioles again on Saturday night in the Bronx, with Jameson Taillon scheduled to get the starting nod against Baltimore’s lefty Alexander Wells.