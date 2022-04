Yankees fall to rival Blue Jays in preseason matchup

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Yankees lost to their AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays 7–5 during a preseason game on Sunday, as starting pitcher Luis Gil gave up 4 runs in his first 3 innings on the mound.

The Bronx Bombers offense kept the game close, as shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a 2-run homer to left field in the top of the 1st inning, and infielder ​​Josh Donaldson tacked on another 2-run shot in the 3rd.

Still, the Blue Jays kept pace, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Raimel Tapia, and Matt Chapman all recorded RBIs before the first 9 outs, to bring the score to 5–4, heading into the 4th inning.

Catcher Rob Brantly hit an RBI single to left field to tie the game at 5 in the 4th, but Yankees preseason-standout pitcher Clarke Schmidt gave up a 2-run homer to outfielder George Springer in the bottom of the 6th inning, which put the Canadian team up 7–5.

Heading into the game, Schmidt had given up only 2 runs over 2 games, in which he threw 5 innings and impressed Yankee brass as they scouted players to finalize their Opening Day roster.

The Yankees finished the preseason matchup with 8 hits, including 2 by Donaldson and 2 others by catcher Max McDowell.

Meanwhile, the Bronx Bombers gave up 11 total hits to the Blue Jays, and dropped to a 6–8 record in the preseason’s Grapefruit League.

The Yankees will play their opening day game in the Bronx on the afternoon of April 7 against the Boston Red Sox. The team is currently tied with Blue Jays or the second-best odds to win this season’s World Series trophy on DraftKings Sportsbook at +900 odds — meaning bettors would win $9 for every $1 wagered on the Yankees.

The betting-odds favorite continues to be the Los Angeles Dodgers at +475 odds.