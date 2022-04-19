Yankees overcome Gerrit Cole’s lackluster start to top Tigers

The Yankees overcame a rocky start from righty Gerrit Cole to beat the Detroit Tigers by a 4–2 margin on Wednesday night.

Cole, who impressed in preseason for the Bronx Bombers, has struggled to start the year, and was pulled from the mound in the second inning after allowing two runs and walking 5 batters.

After 68 pitches in 1 ⅔ innings, Yankee manager Aaron Boone had seen enough, and sent the $324 million man to the bench. He’s now earned a 6.35 ERA through 3 starts, which has been a particular disappointment for the Pinstripes, who looked to rely on Cole to be their ace during a season with high hopes.

Luckily for the struggling righty, the Yanks offense, along with the team’s bullpen, managed to play well enough to secure a victory in spite of his lackluster play — as 5 pitchers who followed Cole kept the Tigers scoreless for the rest of the night, and the lineup managed to cobble together an early 3 runs, along with a game-capping 4th run in the 9th.

The Yankees loaded the bases in the 1st inning after an Aaron Hicks leadoff single, followed by 2 walks, and a Detroit fielding error by pitcher Tyler Alexander allowed two runs to score

Josh Donaldson helped save the team from a 7th inning scare, when the Tigers had runners on 1st and 3rd, and the third baseman fielded a grounder, before launching it home to beat the runner at the plate.

A DJ LeMahieu single in the 9th capped off the resilient game for the Bombers, scoring Anthony Rizzo after he walked earlier in the inning.

The Pinstripes finished the game with 6 hits and 8 walks, while striking out 13 times.

The team now moves to a 6–5 record, which puts them at a 3-way tie for first in the AL East, along with the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees next game will come as a rematch with the Tigers on Wednesday night in Detroit.