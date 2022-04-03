Yankees trade for Rangers’ catcher Jose Trevino

The Yankees have added depth at the catcher position with the acquisition of Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers — adding yet another strong defender to the roster in the Bronx.

Trevino, 29, has proven to be among the best defensive-minded catchers in the MLB, though his offensive game in his 4-year MLB career has been lackluster, as he’s recorded just a .270 on base percentage with the Rangers.

Still, as first-string catcher Ben Rortvedt is out for the beginning of the season, which begins on April 7, the team lacked depth behind the plate, with Kyle Higashioka expected to start, and journeyman Rob Brantly behind him on the depth chart.

That gave the team incentive to trade for Trevino, who posted a .991 fielding percentage in 88 appearances last season.

The Bronx Bombers gave up two pitching prospects for Trevino — Albert Abreu and Robert Ahlstrom.

In two years in the majors, Abreu recorded a forgettable 5.68 ERA through 38 innings pitched, giving up 31 hits and 25 runs. The lefty Ahlstrom, meanwhile, was selected in the 2021 MLB Draft, and has yet to take the mound in the big leagues.

Now, the team will hope Higashioka can make a bigger impact behind the plate, and have secured Trevino as a solid defensive backup should their opening day-starter miss any time.

The 31-year-old Higashioka has played 5 seasons in the MLB, all for the Yankees, and has shown offensive progression each year, until he took a downturn last season, with just a .181 batting average in 193 plate appearances.

Overall, the Yankees are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the second-best odds to win the World Series this season on the popular betting site DraftKings Sportsbook, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers. At +900 odds, bettors would win $9 for every $1 wagered on the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees open the season at home on April 7 in a rivalry contest against the Boston Red Sox.