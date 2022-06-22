2022 NBA Draft Best Bets: Knicks pick, first pick, and more

The 2022 NBA Draft is just around the corner.

While it’s exciting for fans of all NBA teams, it can also be a fun and profitable night for bettors.

When betting on the 2022 NBA Draft, you’re able to bet on each individual pick, but you can also bet on whether a player will be taken in the top ten or the lottery, etc. As with any live sporting event, it’s incredibly important to make sure you keep an eye on the live odds and relevant news to ensure you’re not placing a bet on something that has drastically changed in likelihood just minutes earlier.

Let’s get started with the odds for the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

1st Overall Pick

Best Bet: Chet Holmgren (+380)

OK, this isn’t a “best bet” as much as it is a “best longshot bet.” As of Wednesday afternoon, Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. remains the odds-on favorite to be drafted first overall. The Orlando Magic have brought in Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero for workouts, so we know the pick will be one of those three.

While Smith is likely the top talent in the draft and is one of the safer prospects available, a few people have predicted Holmgren to go first overall, Given Holmgren’s unique blend of size (7’6″ wingspan) and open-court athleticism, there is certainly a chance that the Magic would roll the dice on the lanky Gonzaga product, which makes him an intriguing bet at +400. (However, he was at +500 when I started writing this, so keep an eye on those odds)

Obviously, this is not a likely outcome, so we wouldn’t recommend putting any large sums down on what amounts to a cross-your-fingers-and-hope bet.

2nd Overall Pick

Best Bet: Chet Holmgren (-240)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been heavily linked to Holmgren, which is why you see the odds listed like this. However, this also appears to be one of the safest picks in the draft. We mentioned Holmgren as a longshot bet for first overall, but we also acknowledged it was a longshot because Jabari Smith Jr. continues to be linked to the Magic at number one. If those rumblings only get louder in the hours leading up to the draft, then Holmgren would seem to be all but a lock to go number two.

Knicks Pick at 11 Overall

Odds as of Wednesday, 12 p.m. ET from Draftkings Sportsbook

A.J. Griffin +500

Jalen Duren +650

Johnny Davis +750

Jeremy Sochan +800

Jaden Ivey +800

Mark Williams +800

Ousmane Dieng +1000

Best Bet: Jaden Ivey (+800)

Now, there are a few things to consider here. For starters, we’ve covered that the Knicks are trying to move up in the draft, so they may not even pick at 11 overall. The Knicks are also trying to trade Julius Randle, which could mean that they end up with another draft pick or a hole in their lineup they would need to fill. All of those rumors could impact the draft plan.

In our recent mock draft, we had the Knicks selecting Ochai Agbaji, a guard from Kansas, at 11 overall. However, that mock didn’t have any trades and, as we reported earlier this week, the Knicks are looking to move up to take Jaden Ivey. Considering the Purdue guard has also expressed interest in playing for New York, the odds at +800 are enticing enough to pull for the Knicks to make the move up.

Odds to Be Drafted in the Top 10

Best Bet: Jalen Duren to be drafted in the top 10 (+100)

Another thing that could be relevant for the Knicks is to see which players are most likely to be drafted in the top 10. Obviously, the guys that are sure-fire locks aren’t even mentioned here, but the odds for Shaedon Sharpe, Bennedict Mathurian, and Dyson Daniels also make it so betting on them is not worth your time.

While I also think that Johnny Davis (-135) is a good bet to be drafted in the top 10 and could be a recommended bet. However, we also feel confident that Jalen Duren will go in the top 10 and had him there in our recent staff mock draft. As we wrote there: “At only 18 years old Duren already has the athleticism and size to be successful at the next level. He’s already shown that he can do that successfully at the collegiate level, where he averaged 12.0 points per game and 8.1 rebounds for Memphis in his freshman season.”

