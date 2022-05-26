2022 NBA Playoffs: Warriors vs Mavericks Game 5 Preview, Odds, and Pick

After falling short in Game 4, the Warriors will, once again, try and wrap up the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals with a win tonight in Game 5. After building a massive early lead in Game 4, the Mavericks held on to win 119-109 but can they do it again in California?
How to Watch:
- DATE: Thursday, May 26th
- TIME: 9 P.M. ET
- CHANNEL: TNT
Playoff Tale of the Tape:
|Golden State
|STAT
|Dallas
|114.1 (1st)
|Points Per Game
|106.1 (9th)
|109 (8th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|104.8 (6th)
|37.8% (4th)
|3PT Shooting %
|37.9% (3rd)
|36.2% (9th)
|Opponent 3PT Shooting %
|35% (7th)
|14.3 (12th)
|Turnovers per game
|9.5 (2nd)
|9-6
|Playoff O/U
|7-10
|8-7
|Playoff ATS
|10-7
Warriors Playoff Leaders:
- Stephen Curry, PG: 27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.9 APG, 38.4% 3PT
- Klay Thompson, SG: 19.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 38.8% 3PT
- Jordan Poole, SG: 18.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.4 APG, 39.5% 3PT
Mavericks Playoff Leaders:
- Luka Doncic, PG: 32.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 47% FG
- Jalen Brunson, PG: 22.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 47.4% FG
- Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: 13.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.3 APG, 39.3% 3PT
Key Injuries:
- Gary Payton II, Golden State: Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals
- Otto Porter Jr., Golden State: Questionable (Foot)
- Andre Iguodala, Golden State: Doubtful (Back)
Game 5 Prediction and Free Pick:
- I mentioned earlier that the Mavericks were up big in Game 4. They were up 29 points. In the 4th quarter. Golden State actually closed the gap to eight points with 3:23 to play. That’s a pretty remarkable run by Golden State and a pretty poor job of protecting a lead by Dallas. It does make me worry about the Mavericks’ ability to go into San Francisco and keep this series going.
- In Game 4, Dallas shot 46.5% from beyond the arc, and they will absolutely need to do that again to win. The margin for error is not large. When Dallas hits from three, they are tough to beat, and they shot well despite Luka Doncic going 3-11 from deep. They will need more performances like the ones they received from Dorian Finney-Smith (4-7 from three) and Reggie Bullock (6-10).
- On the other hand, the Warriors were cold from deep until the fourth quarter. They’ve been playing a much shorter rotation due to their myriad injuries, so it’s possible they are beginning to see fatigue set in, but you’d expect the Splash Brothers to not string together poor shooting nights.
- On the defensive side, the Warriors could use Otto Porter Jr., who is one of their better wing defenders, so his injury status before the game will be crucial.
- However, the Warriors have controlled the rebounds pretty much all series thanks to Dallas playing a lot of small-ball and frequently has limited second-chance points for the Mavericks, which forces the Mavericks to be highly efficient on their initial shots.
- Last 5: GS is 4-1 in their last 5 games. DAL is 2-3 in their last 5 games.
- Last 5 – Against the Spread: GS is 4-1-0 ATS in their last 5 games. DAL is 2-3-0.
- Last 5 – Over/Under: GS is 2-3-0 on the O/U in their last 5 games. DAL is 3-2-0.
- Last 5 – Score: GS averaged 113.2 total points in their last 5 games. DAL averaged 109.2 total points in their last 5 games.
- Last 5 – Points Allowed: GS allowed 103.8 points on average in their last 5 games. DAL allowed 109.2 points on average in their last 5 games.
