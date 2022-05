2022 NBA Playoffs: Warriors vs Mavericks Game 5 Preview, Odds, and Pick

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

After falling short in Game 4, the Warriors will, once again, try and wrap up the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals with a win tonight in Game 5. After building a massive early lead in Game 4, the Mavericks held on to win 119-109 but can they do it again in California?

How to Watch:

DATE: Thursday, May 26th

Thursday, May 26th TIME: 9 P.M. ET

9 P.M. ET CHANNEL: TNT

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Golden State STAT Dallas 114.1 (1st) Points Per Game 106.1 (9th) 109 (8th) Points Allowed Per Game 104.8 (6th) 37.8% (4th) 3PT Shooting % 37.9% (3rd) 36.2% (9th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 35% (7th) 14.3 (12th) Turnovers per game 9.5 (2nd) 9-6 Playoff O/U 7-10 8-7 Playoff ATS 10-7

Warriors Playoff Leaders:

Stephen Curry, PG: 27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.9 APG, 38.4% 3PT

27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.9 APG, 38.4% 3PT Klay Thompson, SG: 19.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 38.8% 3PT

19.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 38.8% 3PT Jordan Poole, SG: 18.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.4 APG, 39.5% 3PT

Mavericks Playoff Leaders:

Luka Doncic, PG: 32.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 47% FG

32.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 47% FG Jalen Brunson, PG: 22.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 47.4% FG

22.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 47.4% FG Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: 13.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.3 APG, 39.3% 3PT

Key Injuries:

Gary Payton II, Golden State: Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals

Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals Otto Porter Jr., Golden State: Questionable (Foot)

Questionable (Foot) Andre Iguodala, Golden State: Doubtful (Back)

Game 5 Prediction and Free Pick: