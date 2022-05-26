2022 NBA Playoffs: Warriors vs Mavericks Game 5 Preview, Odds, and Pick

After falling short in Game 4, the Warriors will, once again, try and wrap up the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals with a win tonight in Game 5. After building a massive early lead in Game 4, the Mavericks held on to win 119-109 but can they do it again in California?

How to Watch:

DATE: Thursday, May 26th

Thursday, May 26th TIME: 9 P.M. ET

9 P.M. ET CHANNEL: TNT

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Golden State STAT Dallas 114.1 (1st) Points Per Game 106.1 (9th) 109 (8th) Points Allowed Per Game 104.8 (6th) 37.8% (4th) 3PT Shooting % 37.9% (3rd) 36.2% (9th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 35% (7th) 14.3 (12th) Turnovers per game 9.5 (2nd) 9-6 Playoff O/U 7-10 8-7 Playoff ATS 10-7

Warriors Playoff Leaders:

Stephen Curry, PG: 27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.9 APG, 38.4% 3PT

27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.9 APG, 38.4% 3PT Klay Thompson, SG: 19.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 38.8% 3PT

19.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 38.8% 3PT Jordan Poole, SG: 18.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.4 APG, 39.5% 3PT

Mavericks Playoff Leaders:

Luka Doncic, PG: 32.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 47% FG

32.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 47% FG Jalen Brunson, PG: 22.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 47.4% FG

22.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 47.4% FG Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: 13.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.3 APG, 39.3% 3PT

Key Injuries:

Gary Payton II, Golden State: Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals

Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals Otto Porter Jr., Golden State: Questionable (Foot)

Questionable (Foot) Andre Iguodala, Golden State: Doubtful (Back)

Game 5 Prediction and Free Pick: