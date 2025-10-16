Topping out of new Belmont Park grandstand latest milestone in horse racing’s biggest rebuild

A crane hoists the ceremonial, signed steel beam to the top of the new Belmont Park grandstand on Oct. 15, 2025. The evergreen atop the beam is considered a good luck charm.

Belmont Park hit another milestone in its $455 million transformation on Wednesday with the ceremonial topping out of the new grandstand that will become, when opened next year, the most modern facility in American thoroughbred racing.

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined New York Racing Association (NYRA) officials, designers, architects, union workers and other dignitaries in signing the ceremonial steel beam that was hoisted to the top of the new five-story grandstand overlooking the massive Belmont racing surface, which is also being rebuilt to include a new, 1 1/2-mile dirt oval, two turf courses within, and a new 1-mile synthetic racetrack.

The new Belmont Park is scheduled to hit the ground running in September 2026, offering fans brand new amenities including high-end dining options and entertainment venues. It’s expected to generate at least $155 million for the local economy on the Queens/Nassau border annually as the home of the Belmont Stakes, the third jewel of racing’s Triple Crown, and the 2027 host of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

But for Hochul, the project is also about cementing Belmont Park’s legacy for generations to come.

“This is more than just the money. It’s about, again, enshrining that place forever in the future,” the governor said on Oct. 15. “A place where Julie Krone wrote her way into history — the first and only woman to win a Triple Crown race. The place where Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes by a stunning 31 lengths. So let’s continue building on that legacy, a great story, but let’s think about what the future holds for all of us, and the great milestones and history that’ll be made into the future.”

NYRA President and CEO David O’Rourke said the new Belmont Park would provide New Yorkers with the kind of “sports and entertainment destination that [it] deserves.”

“Today’s milestone is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the construction personnel on-site, the NYRA team, and the expertise of our partners at AECOM Tishman and Populous,” he said. “Because of their work, a new Belmont Park is coming to Long Island in 2026.”

When the new Belmont Park opens next year, it will mark a dramatic shift in the thoroughbred racing landscape in New York. Aqueduct Racetrack in South Ozone Park, Queens, which is currently hosting all race dates normally run at Belmont Park along with its usual winter and early spring meets, is scheduled to shut down next summer — and all of NYRA’s race dates, outside of the traditional Saratoga summer meet, will shift to Belmont Park.

The new grandstand and clubhouse, in addition to being modern, will be equipped to house fans comfortably for all seasons. Additionally, all races during the winter will be run on Belmont’s new synthetic oval, which is scheduled to open for training this November.

After Aqueduct closes next year, part of the site could be redeveloped should Resorts World New York Casino, which operates out of the former Aqueduct grandstand, wins one of three New York City-area full gaming license that the state Gaming Commission is expected to award in December.