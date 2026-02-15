Quantcast
New York Yankees

Ben Rice injury: Latest on Yankees 1B’s neck, more

By Posted on
Ben Rice Yankees spring training
Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are going to start the season without Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Anthony Volpe due to injury. Cam Schlittler is dealing with a non-worrying back issue. Now, catcher Ben Rice is working through a neck issue. 

This injury, though, was not from any sort of baseball activity. 

“I fall asleep in one position and wake up in another, something everyone deals with,” Rice told reporters (h/t Greg Joyce, NY Post).

While it is deemed minor and should not impact him in any long-term scenario throughout spring training, he has yet to hit the batting cages, though he did catch Rodon’s bullpen session on Saturday. Rice will likely serve as a secondary option behind the plate to Austin Wells this season while getting the bulk of his playing time at first base, even after the Yankees re-signed Paul Goldschmidt. 

Rice is coming off a breakout campaign in which he posted an .836 OPS with 26 home runs and 65 RBI in 138 games. 

For more on Ben Rice and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

