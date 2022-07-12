Berard Brothers encouraged to work together in Day 2 of Rangers Prospect Development Camp

Brett and Brady Berard are brothers that have never gotten the chance to play hockey together on the same team.

Growing up in Rhode Island, the Berard brothers were set to play together for Bishop Hendricken High School, but that dream changed when Brett was invited to play for the USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program Under-17 team in Michigan.

Years later, Brady would go on to join the same Development program. While the two brothers have not been able to share the same hockey rink together, they are finally getting an opportunity to do so.

Both Berard’s invited to Ranger’s Development Camp

A fifth round pick by the Rangers in 2020, Brett was Providence’s leading scorer last season, and has totaled 48 points in 55 career games. Brady on the other hand has joined his brother as a Rangers Development camp invitee.

The older brother is more than excited to have a chance to work with someone he’s very familiar with over the next week and beyond.

“It’s awesome. It’s always been a dream of ours to play on the same hockey team. We’ve never been able to play together at high school with me leaving a year early. We’re going to fulfill that dream at Providence, and just having him here taking this all with him is just awesome and something we’ve always dreamed of.” Brett said. “It’s going to be real fun.”

While Brett has been a leading face in the Friars locker room, the 19 year old understands the importance of making a good first impression with the Rangers.

“Obviously there’s pressure in trying to do the best I can and showcase what I got in front of everybody.” the eldest Berard later added. “There’s no rush to get to the next level.”

The Berard brothers may be looking to just make a good impression on the Rangers club, but the Rangers already have the rights to one of them.

Brett was drafted in 2020, but this is his first time in Rangers Development camp due to other engagements.

“Last year I was at camp for Providence, and then we had World Junior Camp so it’s all overlapped but it’s awesome to finally be here.” Brett said.

With Brett and Brady both expected to be at Providence, the lack of pressure is a major help for the development of the young Big East stars. But being in the presence of a team that has Stanley Cup aspirations is something that is not lost on the brothers.

“It’s good to just see where I stand. See how much work I need to keep doing.” Brett responded. “It’s just awesome playing against the best players in the world here for a world class organization so whatever they are doing, they are doing it right.”

College hockey players are at an advantage because they are perceived as more “NHL-ready” as opposed to others.

The Berard’s are participating in Ranger’s development camp for the first time, but they still feel there’s much more to accomplish.

“I think just to come in here and showcase what I got. Just stay focused and take it one day at a time and do the best I can.” Brett said.

The older Berard turned heads in the world junior’s due to his aggressiveness on the forecheck and non-stop motor. It’s a common theme surrounding many of the Ranger’s top prospects, With Brady looking to make his mark in both Rangers camp, and with Providence, it helps that he has an older brother to go through these experiences with.

It won’t deter the excitement the family will be having though seeing both Berard brothers being at Rangers camp and suiting up together for Providence for the first time in their hockey lives.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com