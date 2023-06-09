Best Belmont Stakes betting promos: Score top offers ahead of race

Bet on the final leg of the Triple Crown with the best Belmont Stakes betting promos. New customers can activate offers on each one of these sites, depending on eligibility in your state. We have a step-by-step guide on how you can get started on each racebook.

The best Belmont Stakes betting promos are on TwinSpires, DRF Bets, and FanDuel. There is a $200 bonus on TwinSpires, a $250 deposit match on DRF, and a $20 no-sweat bet on FanDuel.

Each site has a variety of betting options. You can place straight bets and exotic wagers, such as superfectas. These apps also provide handicapping tools that will help you make your predictions for the Belmont Stakes. Many of the top trainers and jockeys will be in New York this weekend to compete for the $1.5 million purse.

Best Belmont Stakes Betting Promos – The Field for the 2023 Race

Several of these names are familiar from the Kentucky Derby, including the third-place finisher Angel of Empire. Here are all of the horses competing on Saturday, along with their jockey and trainer.

Tapit Shoes (Jockey: Jose Ortiz, Trainer: Brad Cox) 20/1 Tapit Trice (Jockey: Luis Saez, Trainer: Todd Pletcher) 3/1 Arcangelo (Jockey: Javier Castellano, Trainer: Jena Antonucci) 8/1 National Treasure (Jockey: John Velazquez, Trainer: Bob Baffert) 5-1 Il Miracolo (Jockey: Marcos Meneses, Trainer: Antonio Sano) 30-1 Forte (Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr., Trainer: Todd Pletcher) 5-2 Hit Show (Jockey: Manny Franco, Trainer: Brad Cox) 10-1 Angel of Empire (Jockey: Flavien Prat, Trainer: Brad Cox) 7-2 Red Route One (Jockey: Joel Rosario, Trainer: Steve Asmussen) 15-1

Using the Best Belmont Stakes Betting Promos on TwinSpires, DRF, & FanDuel

About the Belmont Stakes

Starting in 1867, the Belmont Stakes is the oldest of any of the Triple Crown races. It is held at Belmont Park, located just outside of New York City. The race is also the longest of the three at 12 furlongs (1 ½ miles). The winner will walk away with $800,000 of the purse and the Belmont Trophy, which is a silver bowl made by Tiffany.

When handicapping the race, be sure to look at how these horses have competed in the past and the track conditions. TwinSpires also has expert picks and analysis, so you can get a better idea of who you want to bet on.

