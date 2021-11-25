Best Caesars Sportsbook promo code for huge holiday weekend

The holidays are here, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks a number of gifts for both new and current players. Whether you’re looking for more than 80 odds boosts, huge profit enhancements, or free bets, this quickly emerging app has it.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF provides bettors with fantastic holiday bonuses throughout Thanksgiving weekend. Score a $1,001 first bet match, dozens of odds boosts, a $100 gift card, and other betting specials for loaded slates of basketball and football.

Whether you’re looking to bet late-day Thanksgiving football between the Cowboys-Raiders or Saints-Bills, college football, or college basketball, NBA, soccer, and NHL action throughout the remainder of the weekend, the app is rife with plenty of betting markets.

Use the state based links placed above or below to register for the app and automatically activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Holiday Weekend

A three-pack of NFL Week 12 games kicks off a busy weekend, but the action doesn’t stop there. Throughout, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code will bring a variety of betting specials. We will detail the new player offers below, but first let’s take a look at some notable odds boosts available for the late afternoon and night games.

Cowboys to win and Ezekiel Elliott to score a touchdown (boosted to +160)

Cowboys highest scoring team on Thanksgiving Day (boosted to +200)

Elliott over 99.5 rushing yards and touchdown (boosted to +575)

Raiders win and Derek Carr over 1.5 passing touchdowns (boosted to +475)

Josh Allen over 30.5 rush yards and over 274.5 pass yards (boosted to +300)

Saints TD is first scoring play (boosted to +300)

In total, there are 89 odds boosts available in-app to start Thanksgiving Day, including 55 different football boosts.

How to Use the Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

If you’re located in states such as New Jersey, Michigan, Arizona, Tennessee, Colorado, Virginia, West Virginia, Indiana, and Iowa, then you can begin betting with the app by using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF this Thanksgiving weekend.

If you’re looking for Caesars in New York, hang tight, it is expected to start when NY sports betting apps launch in the coming weeks.

First, use the links above or below to begin the registration process. You will notice the Caesars Sportsbook bonus code will be automatically populated on the landing page.

Complete the registration process by providing some general sign up information.

Make a $10 minimum first deposit to activate the new player promo specials. Larger deposits will unlock more upside in potential bonuses.

Place a first bet. This wager amount will be matched with a free bet.

Use other app betting markets, odds boosts, and betting markets.

New Player Promos

There are two exclusive new player promos available with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF. First, all new bettors can score a $1,001 first bet match.

Win or lose, receive a first bet match equal to the wager amount. Meanwhile, new players can also wager at least $100 at -200 odds or better to automatically activate a $100 MasterCard gift card bonus. Hit the required amount and Caesars Sportsbook will email over a special gift card code. New players will be eligible to receive both offers.

