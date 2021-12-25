Best DraftKings promo code for Christmas Day action

This weekend is chock full of NFL and NBA games, including a full slate on Christmas Day, yet the best DraftKings promo code for Christmas Day is no promo code at all. Prospective bettors can get a 30-1 odds boost on any NFL or NBA game this weekend by clicking on any of the links on this page.

New users who register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account can Bet $5, Win $150 if the NFL or NBA team of their choice wins its game on Christmas weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook has run various iterations of this promo throughout the NFL regular season, but this 30-1 odds boost represents one of the highest attainable bonuses of the year.

The NBA has done a phenomenal job of making their marquee matchups synonymous with Christmas Day. The league will bring out some of the game’s biggest stars while viewers are opening gifts and eating a festive array of food. Trae Young will lead the Hawks into Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks before Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks host the Celtics in Milwaukee. Yet the two most highly-anticipated games will take place in Phoenix and Los Angeles as the Suns and Lakers host the Warriors and Nets, respectively. The final game of the night will feature the Utah Jazz hosting the Dallas Mavericks.

Since Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, the NFL will put out a pair of games of their own. The Cleveland Browns will hope to stay in contention for the AFC North crown as they face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field before the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts face off in a massive game.

Regardless of which team a bettor selects, a $150 bonus will convey if the team is victorious. This 30-1 odds boost can be applied to any favorite or underdog playing in any NFL or NBA game this weekend.

Free bet surprise

Holiday shopping can be hard. Whether those on your shopping list gave general guidelines or specific gift ideas, there’s always a bit of uncertainty if they’ll like the final selection. DraftKings Sportsbook has opted to make it easy on themselves with this Holiday Gift Surprise promo. All DraftKings Sportsbook users can opt-into this promo and get a Free Bet of up to $50 in site credit with no strings attached. The only limit on this Free Bet is that it must be activated and used by 3:00 AM ET on December 26. The league or sport doesn’t matter, so if you don’t activate the offer until the wee hours of Sunday morning, there should be a game to place your Free Bet on.

How to sign up without a DraftKings promo code

Prospective bettors can get a 30-1 odds boost on any NBA or NFL team to win its game on Christmas weekend. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. Make your first deposit of at least $5 to activate the 30-1 odds boost.

Opt-into the promo and place a $5 real-money wager on any NBA or NFL team to win on Christmas weekend.

If your team wins, your $5 wager will earn a $150 bonus in the form of six $25 Free Bets.

