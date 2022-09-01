Best Kansas sports betting promos at launch: free bets, wild odds and more

Finally, the highly anticipated arrival of Kansas sports betting is underway, which means the residents can now legally place wagers online from anywhere in the state. It also means that players have access to thousands of dollars in value spread across free bets, no-brainer odds boosts, and a variety of other bonuses that can be unlocked with the best Kansas sports betting promos.

Notably, players will be met with a barrage of sportsbook options, so finding the ideal fit and taking advantage of the different apps will be important. In an effort to provide a direct and efficient look at all of the top options, let’s jump into this brief how-to on signing up, getting the best apps, and unlocking the different Kansas sports betting promos available now that launch is here.

Best Kansas Sports Betting Promos at Launch

With the Sunflower State becoming the latest to provide qualified residents with the ability to wager on sports, it’s worth noting that there typically four times on the calendar that bring the optimal value from sportsbooks: the start of football season, a state launch, the Super Bowl, and March Madness.

In terms of getting the best Kansas sports betting promos, this launch couldn’t have come at a better time. With the start of football season pairing up with the go-live stretch, apps like DraftKings, FanDuel, Barstool, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook are in the midst of offering some of their best new player acquisition offers to date. As such, prospective bettors will have numerous incentives at their disposal, including instant bonuses, wild odds boosts, risk-free bets and more.

DraftKings Sportsbook Goes Live With 3 Crazy Kansas Sports Betting Promos

DraftKings Sportsbook wants to make a good first impression in a brand new market and will come with a three-pack of bonuses for new users throughout Labor Day Weekend. First, new players can sign up, deposit $5, and receive an instant $200 bonus on any game. With college football Week 1 on tap, there’s dozens of opportunities in play. That said, events like the U.S. Open, Premier League, and Major League Baseball will also be popular amongst bettors. Win or lose on that wager, the $200 bonus will convey.

What’s more, those who sign up Thursday will be able to wager $50 on Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia to feature at least one score. If the teams score once (spoiler alert: they will), bettors will double their money. The same promo will also be available come Saturday for Kansas State vs. South Dakota game.

Click here to get this offer from DraftKings.

FanDuel Sportsbook: $150 Instantly

FanDuel Sportsbook has a similar offer in that new players can sign up, bet $5 and then instantly receive $150 on any game this weekend. What’s more, this Kansas sports betting promo also equips new users with a $10 no-sweat bet on any college football week 1 matchup. Essentially, players can jump into the mix and receive a site credit refund if the bet misses.

Lock in this FanDuel Kansas offer here.

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,250 on Caesars, Other Incentives

When it comes to the biggest list of odds boosts –and the biggest first bet insurance special, Caesars has it. With this offer, new players at Caesars will be able to jump and receive a first bet of up to $1,250 on the app. Notably, wagers can be as little as $10, but the ability to go big is their for anyone who wants it. Grab this offer with the “Full Caesar” package that also provides Tier Credits and Caesars Reward credits which unlock perks on dining, hotel, and restaurant accomodations.

Click here and use promo code AMNYFULL to unlock this Kansas sports betting promo.

Barstool Sportsbook: $1,000 Risk-Free and No-Brainer Kansas Sports Betting Promos

Our next look-in comes over at Barstool Sportsbook, which figures to get out to a fast start in the Kansas market. New players here will be able to grab a $1,000 risk-free first bet and also receive $100 after making their first $10 wager on any matchup. Paired together, new players will receive outstanding value and have access to a variety of other recurring player perks.

Use code AMNY1000 here to get started with Barstool Kansas.

BetMGM Kansas: $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM is one of the biggest names in Kansas sports betting and will make a sizable impact in the market. With some of the most competitive odds offerings, new players can first attack the board with a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Get started with BetMGM right here.