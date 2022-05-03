The Best Kentucky Derby promo codes for this year’s race

With horse racing’s biggest race ahead this weekend, sports fans will be looking for the best Kentucky Derby promo codes and ways to wager before the gates open at Churchill Downs. While traditional sports betting apps won’t be able to take action on the race, bettors will still be able to bet online via different apps. Leading the charge will be TVG, which offers a variety of odds and betting markets on daily horse races, including the biggest one of all.

TVG Sportsbook BET ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY! GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $200

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Let’s take a look at the best Kentucky Derby promo code for the 148th running of the race, along with how to get started and signed up.

Best Kentucky Derby Promo Codes

The best way to bet on the race is with the best Kentucky Derby prom code, which is available through the TVG app. TVG, which is part of the FanDuel network of brands, is one of the best overall Kentucky Derby promo codes — and one of the best ways to bet on the race. Like the popular sports betting app, this horse racing betting app is easy to use, looks clean and brings a variety of betting markets right to the finger tips of prospective players.

Click here to get started and lock in a $200 risk-free first bet with the TVG app.

What’s more, it also delivers a special $200 risk-free first bet which can be used ahead of the race. So, let’s say someone signs up ahead of the Kentucky Derby and wants to place a wager anywhere between $10 and $200 on a horse to win. Two things can happen: players will either win the bet and collect cash, or they will lose the bet and collect a site credit. In the event the wager loses, the site credit can be re-bet ahead of another Triple Crown race like the Preakness Stakes, or players can instead wager on one of dozens of lesser-known races beforehand.

How to Get the Best Kentucky Derby Promo Codes

Those who are looking to lock in the best Kentucky Derby promo code, which is available through the TVG app, can do so by following a few simple steps.

Get the process started by clicking right here. This will drive players to a special landing page. Signing up through this page will bind new customers to the best available offers.

Make a first deposit of no less than $10. This will be the minimum amount needed to activate the bonus.

The app provides numerous ways to sign up and works exactly as most of the top sportsbook apps would. For instance, several online banking options are in play, including PayPal.

After making a first deposit, then wager at least $10 on any Kentucky Derby betting market (win, place, show — and racing parlays known as exactas and trifectas — are among the most popular wagering markets).

Where You Can Bet the Kentucky Derby Online

Legal online sports betting is only available in a select number of states, but horse racing follows different guidelines. In this way, bettors in more states will be able to grab the best Kentucky Derby promo codes and bet on the race.

The full list of states is as follows: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Click here to get started and lock in a $200 risk-free first bet with the TVG app.