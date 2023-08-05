Best MLB betting promos: Score bonus bets, top signup offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get ready for a full day of baseball with the best MLB betting promos on the market. Choose from any of the big games and activate these great sportsbook offers.

New players can sign up and take advantage of the best bonuses around with these MLB betting promos. Use these offers on any MLB game today.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Best MLB Betting Promos: Activate These Sportsbook Offers

Although there is still a lot of baseball left to be played, we can see the finish line of the regular season. The postseason races in the American League and National League are starting to heat up. Bettors can place wagers on big series like Yankees-Astros, Dodgers-Padres, and Blue Jays-Red Sox this weekend. Get in on the action with the best MLB betting promos for the Saturday games.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $150 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook is stepping up to the plate with an absolute no-brainer bonus. New players only need to create an account and place a $5 wager on any MLB game to win. In fact, there is no need to wait for the game to start, let alone finish. As soon as that first bet is locked in, players will get $150 in bonus bets. This will set up baseball fans to bet on other games throughout the weekend.

New players can bet $5 on MLB to win $150 instantly with DraftKings Sportsbook. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Sportsbook App Offers 2 MLB Bonuses

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER GET UP TO

$1,000 BACK

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out two offers this weekend. New users in most states will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat bet. This offer is applicable to any MLB game on Saturday. Meanwhile, players in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, and Tennessee will be eligible for a different promo. Players in these states can bet $5 on any MLB game to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. Both offers can set players up for success today.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and claim a $150 bonus in AZ, CO, IL, or TN. New users in other states can click here for a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

Caesars Sportsbook: How to Activate the “Full Caesar”

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most recognizable brands in the industry. The “Full Caesar” promotion is one way to hit the ground running. This offer will start players off with a $1,250 first bet, but that’s just the beginning. This promo comes with Tier Credits and Reward Credits, which will provide players with long-term membership perks. Not to mention, there are dozens of MLB odds boosts in the app every day.

Sign up with the Caesars Casino app, which is one of the top NJ casino apps. This is yet another way for bettors to win big this weekend.

Use this link and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to score a $1,250 first bet for any MLB game this weekend.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get the App, Claim $1K MLB Bet

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is starting players off with one of the most lucrative offers on the market. Sign up and claim a $1,000 first bet for any game this weekend. Place a real money wager on any MLB game. Bettors who lose on that first bet will get a full refund in bonus bets. On the other hand, players who win on this massive first bet will take home straight cash.

Soon, if the state allows it before launch, check in for the pre-reg promo for BetMGM Kentucky next month.

New bettors on BetMGM Sportsbook can bet big on MLB with a $1,000 first bet. Click here to sign up now.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Get $200 in Bonuses on $1 MLB Bet

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook is currently up and running in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa. Players in these states will have access to a 200-1 guaranteed payout. Baseball fans only need to sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $1 wager on MLB. From there, wait for the selected game to finish. As soon as the original wager settles, bettors will win $200 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the $1 bet.

Click here to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and win $200 in MLB bonuses.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.