A number of legal online sportsbooks are rolling out some of the best Monday Night Football promos ahead of an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. Week 3 of the NFL season concludes tonight, which means tonight is the final night to get in on a number of expiring promos.

This is our guide for the “Best Monday Night Football promos for Eagles vs. Cowboys”, including odds boosts and bonuses.

The best Monday Night Football promos for Eagles vs. Cowboys

Jalen Hurts returns to his home state as he leads the Philadelphia Eagles in a clash with NFC East rival the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott. The division is up for grabs as no team has established its dominance through the first two weeks of the season. Chances are that millions of viewers across the country will be tuning in for this contest and a number of legal online sportsbooks are offering one final chance to get in on some excellent promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s Bet $1, Get $150 guaranteed promo and odds boosts

The folks at DraftKings Sportsbook are offering the lowest-cost no-brainer bet on the board with their Bet $1, Get $150 guaranteed offer. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new users who sign up and make a $5+ first deposit a 150-1 odds boost on either team to win in tonight’s Monday Night Football game.

What makes this offer so enticing is the fact that the outcome of the game holds no bearing on the bet paying out. If you wager $1 on Dallas to win but the Eagles are victorious, you’ll still get six $25 free bets ($150 total).

As for game-specific odds boosts, you can get Dak Prescott to record 3+ passing touchdowns at +190 odds and Jalen Hurts to record 350+ all-purpose yards at +250 odds.

Click here to Bet $1, Get $150 guaranteed with DraftKings Sportsbook on this MNF game between the Eagles and Cowboys.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $5,000 risk-free bet and NFL jersey offer

If you’ve been looking at your closet lately thinking about how great it would be to have a new NFL jersey, Caesars Sportsbook has the offer for you. New and existing users who place at least $100 of wagers on September NFL games will earn a $150 NFLShop.com gift card to be used when purchasing an authentic NFL jersey. The best part of this offer is that it applies to moneyline, point spread, over/under, and live in-game betting with odds of -200 or better. That means you can make a bunch of smaller bets that total $100 or more to get your jersey as opposed to throwing down one single $100+ bet.

Caesars Sportsbook has also garnered plenty of attention for its sensational $5,000 risk-free first bet offer. While other industry competitors offer $500 or $1,000 risk-free bets, Caesars Sportsbook has the biggest such offer of any legal online sportsbook. Caesars Sportsbook will back a new user’s first bet up to $5,000 in site credit in the event that the bettor’s first bet loses.

Click on the state link above that corresponds with the state you intend to place online sports bets from with Caesars Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 30-1 Odds Boost

Entering Week 3, FanDuel Sportsbook had targeted three games with a special 30-1 odds boost promo. Monday night’s meeting between the Eagles and Cowboys represents the third and final such game.

New users who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can Bet $5, Win $150 cash by selecting either Philadelphia or Dallas to win on Monday Night Football. If your selected team wins, you’ll earn a $150 cash payout, which will become withdrawal-eligible once the winnings hit your account. This is a cash payout as opposed to a site credit offer that has a playthrough requirement.

Click here to get 30-1 odds on Monday Night Football with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook offers $1,000 risk-free bet, primetime TD insurance, and exclusive hoodie

If you’re a fan of Barstool Sports, you’ll love Barstool Sportsbook. Featuring a number of well-known personalities such as Dave Portnoy and Big Cat, Barstool Sportsbook offers plenty of promos and bonuses to keep players coming back for more, including a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Barstool Sportsbook is offering an exclusive hoodie to any new or existing user who wagers $100 or more on any pre-live, mainline against the spread bet with odds of -130 or longer on the Eagles prior to the 8:15 PM ET kickoff. They’ve also got boosted +200 odds on Dallas to win and over 50 points to be scored, which was initially valued at +165 odds. Barstool Sportsbook is also running their Primetime TD Insurance promo, which will insure 50% of a bettor’s wager of up to $50 on a specific player to score a touchdown on Monday night.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet and an exclusive hoodie from Barstool Sportsbook when you click here.

BetMGM’s Bet $10, Win $200 TD bonus

Rounding out our list of the best Monday Night Football promos for Eagles vs. Cowboys is a touchdown bonus offer from BetMGM. New users who register for a BetMGM account can opt-into this special touchdown bonus offer and Bet $10, Win $200 if the selected team scores a touchdown tonight.

The best part of this offer is that the result of the game doesn’t impact they payout. For example, if you put $10 on the Eagles moneyline and they score a touchdown but lose the game, you’ll still earn your $200 bonus.

BetMGM has also listed a Lion’s Boost, which has boosted the odds on Jalen Hurts to throw for 225+ yards and the Eagles to win from +205 odds to +250 odds.

Bet $10, Win $200 if your team scores a touchdown tonight with BetMGM when you click here.