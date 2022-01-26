BetMGM New York gives $200 no-brainer for Knicks game

One of the best new user promos in NY online sports betting will take center stage tonight thanks to BetMGM New York. This offer is the best no-brainer in legal online sports betting. Bettors can get a 20-1 odds boost on the Knicks, but the outcome of their game against the Miami heat has no bearing on this bonus conveying.

New users who sign up for a BetMGM New York account can Bet $10, Win $200 by playing the Knicks’ moneyline. The outcome of the game does not matter. This promo will pay out a $200 bonus just for placing a $10 wager on New York to win the game.

The Knicks aren’t having a bad season, per se, put their 23-25 record has them currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. That’s not all bad news, however, as they trail the Toronto Raptors for the eighth seed by just 1.5 games. The Heat, meanwhile, are the top team in the Eastern Conference. Miami enters Wednesday night’s contest with a stellar 30-17 record, including a conference-best 16-5 record at home.

There are few no-brainer promos that live up to the monicker. However, this BetMGM New York promo is one of those opportunities. Bettors who place a $10 wager on the Knicks’ moneyline will receive a $200 bonus regardless of the game’s outcome. There is another wrinkle to this offer that makes it even more enticing.

This BetMGM New York promo allows bettors to potentially pick up two wins. Not only will a bettor earn a $200 bonus just for placing a $10 moneyline bet, but the user could also earn winnings on the $10 moneyline bet itself. The Knicks are a +200 moneyline underdog. That means a bettor could conceivably make $20 in profit on their $10 bet if New York upsets Miami. That’s a nice chunk of change to use going forward in addition to the $200 guaranteed bonus.

NBA Odds Boosts

One of the areas that sets BetMGM New York apart from their competition is their highly-competitive odds boosts. Here are some of the best offers for tonight’s Knicks-Heat game:

Lion’s Boost: Heat to win by 6+ points and 201+ total points scored (+290)

Heat to win by 6-10 points (+340)

Knicks to score 110+ points (+350)

Magic, Heat, and Nuggets all to win (+450)

Julius Randle and Jimmy Butler each to score 20+ points and 204+ total points scored (+575)

How to Register for a BetMGM New York Account

Any prospective bettor in the Empire State can get in on tonight’s action by signing up for a BetMGM New York account. The signup process takes mere minutes to complete.

Make your first deposit of $10+ to unlock the promo.

Place a $10 wager on the Knicks moneyline.

Once the bet settles, you will receive a $200 bonus from BetMGM New York. This bonus can be used on other game or player props in the app.

