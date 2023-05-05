Bet the Kentucky Derby in New York: A how-to guide for this year’s race

The 149th Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday and this guide for How to Bet the Kentucky Derby in New York will give Empire State bettors the information they’ll need to bet on the Run for the Roses. This includes new user promos like a $20 no-sweat bet from FanDuel Racing, which you can get here and a $200 sign-up bonus from TwinSpires here.

Below, you will find our comprehensive guide for How to Bet the Kentucky Derby in New York. This includes a look at the field of 20 horses, their post positions, odds, types of bets you can place, and new user offers from a pair of legal online racebooks.

How to Bet the Kentucky Derby Online in New York

Anyone interested in betting on the Kentucky Derby should consider each of the aforementioned criteria before placing a wager on the race. Let’s look at the most important elements to consider before betting:

Odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby

First and foremost, before you bet on the Kentucky Derby, it’s a good idea to be aware of the horses in the field, their post position, and the most up-to-date odds. Keep in mind that these odds will likely change between the publication of this post and the start of the race. We will update this list as frequently as possible, but both FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires will have the most recent odds changes reflected in their apps before you attempt to wager.

Horse Odds Post Position Forte 3-1 15 Tapit Trice 5-1 5 Angel of Empire 8-1 14 Derma Sotogake 10-1 17 Practical Move 10-1 10 Kingsbarns 12-1 6 Two Phil’s 12-1 3 Jace’s Road 15-1 12 Mage 15-1 8 Raise Cain 15-1 16 Rocket Can 15-1 18 Verifying 15-1 2 Confidence Game 20-1 4 Skinner 20-1 9 Disarm 30-1 11 Hit Show 30-1 1 Lord Miles 30-1 19 Sun Thunder 30-1 13 Continuar 50-1 20 Reincarnate 50-1 7

Forte has long been considered the favorite to win the 149th Kentucky Derby. If Forte’s odds of winning remain at 3-1, a $100 bet would earn a player $300 in cash winnings and the $100 bet back. Rich Strike, the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, pulled off the feat at 80-1 odds, which means a $100 bet would’ve won players an $8,000 cash profit. Some bettors, especially those who only like to wager on the legs of the Triple Crown, tend to take a swing on a long-shot, given the potentially big win.

Types of Bets for the Kentucky Derby

There are quite a few ways you can bet on the Kentucky Derby. Below are just a few of the available bet types you’ll find with FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires.

Win, Place, Show

Three of the most common standard bet types are win, place, and show. The win market requires a player to choose a specific horse to win the race. Place and show expand the available finish position to the Top-2 and Top-3, respectively.

Vertical Exotic Bets

If you’re familiar with sports betting, consider bets like the exacta, trifecta, superfecta, and super high five as something akin to a same-game parlay. These bet types allow players to not only choose which horses will finish in the Top-2, Top-3, Top-4, or Top-5, but to do so in order. These are hard bets to win, but players who do will earn a sizable cash profit.

Horizontal Exotic Bets

There are horizontal exotic bets available, which allow players to combine more than one race into the same bet slip. This requires players to successfully pick the winner of at least two races with a Pick-2 or three races with a Pick-3.

Legal Racebooks and New User Offers

If you want to bet on the Kentucky Derby, you’ll have two great options. These apps come with competitive offers for new players who sign up for an account. Let’s dive into what each app offers:

$20 No-Sweat Bet From FanDuel Racing

The FanDuel Racing app is available in quite a few states, but bettors in New York can also access Kentucky Derby markets through the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

If you’re not interested in that offer, simply click on our links, select “sign up”, and navigate to the “racing” tab. Then, make an initial deposit and wager up to $20 on any horse to win the Kentucky Derby. If your selection loses, you’ll receive a racing bonus of up to $20 to use on another race.

FanDuel Racing offers a $20 no-sweat bet for new users.

TwinSpires Offers $200 Sign-Up Bonus

The folks at TwinSpires have a sizable new user promo for prospective bettors to consider. Rather than an all-in-one shot, TwinSpires’ promo opens a 30-day window for betting on races. For every $400 cumulatively wagered in the app, players will receive a $100 bonus to use on races with available betting markets.

That means if you were to wager $400 or more across multiple bets or races in your first 30 days as a player, you’d earn a $100 bonus. If your wagers cross the $800 threshold, you would earn the full $200 sign-up bonus being offered by TwinSpires.

TwinSpires offers a $200 sign-up bonus for the Kentucky Derby.

