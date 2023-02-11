Bet365 bonus code: $1 Super Bowl 57 bet delivers $200 in bonus bets

If you are looking for the best Super Bowl odds, you should definitely grab the bet365 bonus code offer that provides a guaranteed 200-1 payout regardless of the outcome.

If you are in New Jersey, you can click here to take advantage of this offer.

Ohio players can score their offer here.

Virginia residents can click here to get $200 in bonus bets.

The Colorado bet365 bonus code for the Super Bowl can be triggered here.

To take advantage of this bet365 bonus code offer for new users, opt in and make a $1 bet on the big game. Whether you win or lose, you will get $200 in bonus bets that you can place on any sporting event.

Deposit required. Free Bets added to Free Bet Credits balance. Free Bet risk excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The Eagles and Chiefs are two of the most successful franchises of this generation. This is the third time in the last four years that Kansas City has been in the big game. Philadelphia won it all back in 2018, and they are back again with a different cast for the most part. The bookmakers expect a close game, but with this promotion, there is no question about the outcome.

Bet365 bonus code for Super Bowl 57

Let’s summarize the important details. Above all, this is an introductory special, so it is exclusively available to new users. Secondly, this is a unique offer because of the minuscule $1 bet requirement. In a sense, they are giving you a flat out $200 gift in bonus bets, because the risk is virtually nonexistent.

You don’t have to make a straight bet that will pay next to nothing. If you want to bet a parlay with multiple legs to try to generate a decent payout, you are free to do so. The bonus bets can be placed in any market as well, and all sporting events are fair game.

Activate the Bet365 bonus code for Super Bowl 57

First, click the links we are providing today to enable the code automatically. Consequently, you will be opted in and eligible when you arrive on the promotion registration page.

Then, follow the instructions to set up your account. This is a simple matter of filling in some fields with basic identifying information. To complete the process, your location will be verified to comply with gaming regulations. When that checks out, your account will go live.

Before you do anything else, if you are using a computer to sign up on the website, get the app. Mobile betting freedom is key, and you will be in the loop when in-app specials are introduced.

Funding is the next step in the process, and the minimum deposit is $10 at bet365.

After that, bet a dollar bill on the Super Bowl, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

17 point early payout Super Bowl special

There are promotions for established users, and you will be one of them after you make a cash bet. Right now, there is a 17 point early payout promotion for the big game, and here’s how it works.

You opt in and place a wager on the Super Bowl. It can be a straight bet or a parlay wager. If your selection goes ahead by 17, you win automatically. If it is a parlay, the individual leg will be checked off as a winner.

If you are in New Jersey, you can click here to take advantage of this offer.

Ohio players can score their offer here.

Virginia residents can click here to get $200 in bonus bets.

The Colorado bet365 bonus code for the Super Bowl can be triggered here.

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.